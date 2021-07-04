Skip to main content
Henry Winkler’s Call For Cataclysm To Bring US Unity Sparks Twitter Fireworks

Mega

Henry Winkler meant well when he noted on Saturday via Twitter that it would take a “cataclysmic event” to bring the nation together again.

But some Twitter users reminded him that Covid-19, 9-11 and other disasters have been there and done that.

“We are So divided as a country … only a cataclysmic Event, that makes us depend on one another again, can bring us back together,” the former “Fonzie” actor from Happy Days wrote.

