Henry Winkler’s Call For Cataclysm To Bring US Unity Sparks Twitter Fireworks

Henry Winkler meant well when he noted on Saturday via Twitter that it would take a “cataclysmic event” to bring the nation together again.

But some Twitter users reminded him that Covid-19, 9-11 and other disasters have been there and done that.

“We are So divided as a country … only a cataclysmic Event, that makes us depend on one another again, can bring us back together,” the former “Fonzie” actor from Happy Days wrote.

There is a global plague and the ocean is on fire and infrastructure is collapsing and autocracy is rising and violent insurrectionists stormed the Capitol and none of those cataclysmic events united us so I’ll just assume you know something new about the UFOs and call it a day — Sarah Kendzior (@sarahkendzior) July 3, 2021

We just had a cataclysmic event. It didn’t work. — Big Lee Bronzer 🌎🇺🇸🔯 🧬 (@BigLeeBronzer) July 3, 2021

I totally get @hwinkler4real, He's overloaded as I am on the rampage of insanity in America that has threatened all of us. This country has lost its mind, & we're at risk of having r children & grandchildren suffer the consequences. His point albeit imperfect is actually spot on — Nancy Lee Grahn (@NancyLeeGrahn) July 4, 2021

The last one was 9/11.. .I don’t think we should do that again — Ms codpiece (@donna_ohandley) July 3, 2021