There is a global plague and the ocean is on fire and infrastructure is collapsing and autocracy is rising and violent insurrectionists stormed the Capitol and none of those cataclysmic events united us so I’ll just assume you know something new about the UFOs and call it a day
I totally get @hwinkler4real, He's overloaded as I am on the rampage of insanity in America that has threatened all of us. This country has lost its mind, & we're at risk of having r children & grandchildren suffer the consequences. His point albeit imperfect is actually spot on
Millions of people died and are still dying from a global killer virus pandemic, like just how cataclysmic are you aiming for here anyway, you are starting to give off some serious Adrian Veight vibes here pls don't do anything rash, Henry, I am begging you
Henry Winkler’s Call For Cataclysm To Bring US Unity Sparks Twitter Fireworks
Henry Winkler meant well when he noted on Saturday via Twitter that it would take a “cataclysmic event” to bring the nation together again.
But some Twitter users reminded him that Covid-19, 9-11 and other disasters have been there and done that.
“We are So divided as a country … only a cataclysmic Event, that makes us depend on one another again, can bring us back together,” the former “Fonzie” actor from Happy Days wrote.
I love that you are this idealistic,” one Twitter user wrote, “but over half 1 million Americans have died of Covid. If that didn’t work, nothing will.”
Others continued in a similar vein, with scattered support for Winkler also part of the mix.
