Henry Cavill To Star In ‘The Rosie Project’

Even after signing on to a Highlander reboot and Matthew Vaughn’s next spy action pic, Henry Cavill doesn’t look like he’s done setting up his future dance card as Deadline has confirmed that he is set to star in The Rosie Project.

Steve Falk will write and direct the film, which follows an unlucky-in-love university professor who creates an elaborate questionnaire in an effort to find a wife and meets an unconventional woman who doesn’t match any of his “requirements,” but might be the perfect woman for him.

Matt Tolmach and Michael Costigan will produce.

The film is a change of pace for Cavill, who has been busy lining up action-heavy projects, and gives him an opportunity show his acting range. Cavill is set to shoot the sequel to Neflix’s Enola Holmes this fall as well as Vaughn’s new spy thriller Argyle, with Rosie Project expected to shoot at the top of 2022.

The former Man of Steel star has been on roll as of late most recently also attaching to star in Lionsgate’s anticipated Highlander reboot. He recently finished filming the second season of Netflix’s The Witcher following its record-breaking first season. He is also set to return as Sherlock Holmes in the sequel to Enola Holmes with Millie Bobby Brown returning in the title role.

Watch on Deadline

Cavill is repped by WME and The Garcia Companies. Giant Freakin Robot first reported the news.