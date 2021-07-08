Henry Cavill, Sam Rockwell, Bryce Dallas Howard, Bryan Cranston, Dua Lipa, Samuel L. Jackson, John Cena, Catherine O’Hara Set For New Matthew Vaughn Spy Franchise ‘Argylle’

Matthew Vaughn has set an all-star cast for his next big budget action project, which will start shooting this August in Europe.

Argylle, which Vaughn will direct and produce via his banner Marv, will star Henry Cavill, Sam Rockwell, Bryce Dallas Howard, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O’Hara, John Cena and Samuel L. Jackson.

Pop star Dua Lipa will make her acting debut on the project and will provide original music for the title track and score.

The film, based on the soon to be launched spy novel Argylle from author Ellie Conway, follows “the world’s greatest spy” ‘Argylle’ as he is caught up in a globe-trotting adventure.

The movie will be the first of at least three films in the franchise and is set in America, London and multiple locations across the world.

Conway’s debut thriller is scheduled to be published in a major launch in 2022 by Transworld Publishers Ltd, a division of Penguin Random House.

Kingsman director-producer Vaughn will direct from a script by Jason Fuchs (Wonder Woman). Vaughn’s regular collaborators Adam Bohling and David Reid will also produce, as well as Fuchs. Zygi Kamasa, Carlos Peres, Claudia Vaughn and Adam Fishbach will serve as executive producers.

Matthew Vaughn commented: “When I read this early draft manuscript I felt it was the most incredible and original spy franchise since Ian Fleming’s books of the 50s. This is going to reinvent the spy genre.”

Zygi Kamasa, CEO of Marv added: “We are delighted that we will be starting our fourth, and by far the biggest, feature film production since the start of the global pandemic. It demonstrates both our desire to scale up our production activity and our ambition to continue to launch new franchises beyond the Kingsman series of films.”

Marv is in post on Tetris, starring Taron Egerton, which it is producing for Apple; Silent Night, directed by Camille Griffin and starring Keira Knightley and Lily-Rose Depp,;and action comedy School Fight, directed by stunt director Damien Walters. The King’s Man, the prequel to the Kingsman movies starring Ralph Fiennes, is scheduled to be released theatrically by Disney in December 2021.