‘Heels’ Trailer: Stephen Amell & Alexander Ludwig Resurrect Local Pastime In Starz Wrestling Drama

A new type of fight club takes center stage the trailer for Starz’s Heels. The premium cabler has unveiled the trailer and key art for its upcoming hourlong wrestling drama, which stars Stephen Amell and Alexander Ludwig.

Written by Michael Waldron, with Mike O’Malley as showrunner, Heels is a story about the men and women who chase their dreams in the world of small-town pro wrestling. Set in a close-knit Georgia community, it follows a family-owned wrestling promotion as two brothers and rivals, Jack Spade (Amell) and Ace Spade (Ludwig), war over their late father’s legacy. In the ring, somebody must play the good guy (Ludwig) and somebody must play their nemesis, the heel (Amell). But in the real world, those characters can be hard to live up to — or hard to leave behind.

The series, which also features Alison Luff, Mary McCormack, Kelli Berglund, Chris Bauer, Allen Maldonado and James Harrison, is set to premiere at 9 p.m. Sunday, August 15, across all Starz platforms.

Waldron and O’Malley executive produce. Peter Segal directs several episodes and also serves as executive producer. Additional EPs are LBI Entertainment’s Julie Yorn, Christopher Donnelly and Patrick Walmsley. Heels is produced by Lionsgate TV for STARZ in association with Paramount Television Studios.

Watch the trailer above.