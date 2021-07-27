Heather Mitchell & Jenna Bans To Adapt ‘Never Have I Ever’ Novel As Drama Series For Fox & Appian Way

EXCLUSIVE: Heather Mitchell (Scandal), Good Girls creator Jenna Bans and her Minnesota Logging Co. have come on board a one-hour drama in the works at Fox based on Joshilyn Jackson’s bestselling suspense novel Never Have I Ever.

The project, from Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Davisson’s Appian Way and Universal Television, which co-produces with Fox Entertainment, was originally set up at the network last development season with Nurse Jackie co-creator Liz Brixius as writer and executive producer.. It is now being redeveloped with Mitchell writing and executive producing and Bans executive producing.

In the untitled Heather Mitchell/Jenna Bans project, which has a script commitment with penalty, Amy Whey is living the life of an average-if-unfulfilled housewife in suburban Florida when a grifter named Roux drifts into town… and wastes no time infiltrating the network of local women. When Roux learns that Amy’s the Big Fish she needs for her last big score, the hustler and her mark become locked in a deadly battle: How far is Amy willing to go, to keep her secrets hidden in the past? How dangerous is Roux, when she zeroes in on her prey? And how could either of these women ever have known that this swindler picked the wrong suburban housewife to mess with…

Mitchell executive produces alongside Jackson, Minnesota Logging Co.’s Bans and Casey Kyber and Appian Way’s Davisson and Michael Hampton. If the project goes forward, it will likely have a different title than the book it’s based on to avoid confusion with the Netflix coming-of-age comedy Never Have I Ever.

The project stems from Bans’ overall deal at Universal Television, part of Universal Studio Group. Through the pact, Minnesota Logging Co.’ also recently set up Redrum, written, directed and executive produced by Nzingha Stewart based on her original idea, at NBC. Bans is repped by UTA and Morris Yorn Barnes Levine.

Mitchell, whose series credits include Shondaland’s Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal and Still Star-Crossed as well as Godfather of Harlem, is repped by WME.

Jackson also is the author of A Grown-Up Kind of Pretty, Backseat Saints, The Girl Who Stopped Swimming, Between, Georgia, Gods in Alabama, Someone Else’s Love Story, The Opposite of Everyone and The Almost Sisters.

In TV, Appian Way recently produced the Disney+/Nat Geo astronaut period drama series The Right Stuff.