Heather Locklear To Star In ‘Don’t Sweat The Small Stuff’ Lifetime Movie; Meghan McCain To Exec Produce

EXCLUSIVE: Lifetime has given a green light to new original movie Don’t Sweat The Small Stuff: The Kristine Carlson Story (working title), with Heather Locklear (Melrose Place) set to star in the title role, and Meghan McCain executive producing. This is McCain’s first project since she announced her departure as co-host of ABC’s Emmy-winning daytime talk show The View at the end of the month.

The film tells the emotional and inspiring true story of Kristine Carlson, co-author of the best-selling book series Don't Sweat the Small Stuff with her husband, Dr. Richard Carlson, who finds her world crashing down around her after Richard unexpectedly passes away. The film also stars Natasha Bure (Fuller House) as daughter Jazzy, Jason MacDonald (Vampire Diaries) as Richard Carlson and Emily Rose (Haven) as Richard's booker, Brianna. The biopic will be filmed in Nashville and premiere later this year on Lifetime.

In the film, co-authors of The New York Times bestselling book series, Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff, Kristine Carlson (Locklear) and her husband Dr. Richard Carlson (MacDonald) had an amazing life with their two daughters. But when Richard tragically passes away, Kristine is knocked off balance. Comfortable with living in Richard’s shadow, she is now forced to navigate the unchartered territory of becoming a single mom while dealing with pressure to become the new face and voice of the Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff brand. Looking deep inside herself, Kristine comes to understand the true essence of emotional authenticity and not sweating the small stuff, which leads to the resilience and confidence needed to carry on the legacy of the beloved brand.

Selling over 25 million copies, the groundbreaking inspirational book, Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff, teaches how to put challenges in perspective, reduce stress and anxiety through little daily changes, and guides how to let go of the small things to attain peace of mind in order to achieve goals.

Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff is produced for Lifetime by The Johnson Production Group and Teitelbaum Artists. Maura Dunbar (The American Bible Challenge, What Should You Do?), Mark Teitelbaum (Superior Donuts, The Crazy Ones) and Meghan McCain (The View, Moms) are executive producers. Ellen S. Pressman will direct from a script written by Shannon Bradley-Colleary.

Locklear, known for her role as Amanda Woodward on Melrose Place, most recently appeared on Tyler Perry’s Too Close To Home and Franklin & Bash and in guest/recurring roles on Fresh Off The Boat and Hot in Cleveland, among others.