HCA TV Awards Nominations: ‘Ted Lasso’ Leads Programs For Inaugural Honors; NBC, HBO & Netflix Lead Nets

The Hollywood Critics Association is out with the nominees for its inaugural HCA TV Awards. Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso scored a leading eight noms overall, followed by Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale with seven. NBC and HBO took network/platform bragging rights with 29 nominations, edging Netflix’s 28.

The trophies will be handed during a August 22 ceremony at the Avalon Hollywood. See the full list of nominations below.

The HCA TV Awards separate their noms by comedies and dramas and, notably, into separate categories for broadcast, cable and streaming shows.

Mckenna Grace and Brooklynn Prince announced the nominees during a livestream this morning on the organization’s official YouTube channel.

Here are the nominees for the first HCA TV Awards, followed by a list on noms by network/platform:

Best Animated Series or Animated Television Movie

Animaniacs (Hulu)

Big Mouth (Netflix)

Bob’s Burgers (Fox)

Harley Quinn (HBO Max)

Invincible (Amazon Prime Video)

Best Broadcast Network or Cable Docuseries, Documentary Television Movie, or Non-Fiction Series

30 for 30 (ESPN)

Allen vs. Farrow (HBO)

I’ll Be Gone in the Dark (HBO)

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked (VH1)

The Vow (HBO)

Welcome to Chechnya (HBO)

Best Streaming Docuseries, Documentary Television Movie, or Non-Fiction Series

1971: The Year Music Changed Everything (Apple TV+)

American Murder: The Family Next Door (Netflix)

Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel (Netflix)

Heaven’s Gate: The Cult of Cults (HBO Max)

Kid 90s (Hulu)

Murder Among Mormons (Netflix)

P!nk: All I Know So Far (Amazon Prime Video)

The Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness (Netflix)

Unsolved Mysteries (Netflix)

Best Broadcast Network or Cable Sketch Series, Variety Series, Talk Show, or Comedy/Variety Special

A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Best Streaming Sketch Series, Variety Series, Talk Show, or Comedy/Variety Special

8:46 – Dave Chappelle (Netflix)

A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote (HBO Max)

Bo Burnham: Inside (Netflix)

Friends: The Reunion Special (HBO Max)

Jim Gaffigan: The Pale Tourist (Amazon Prime Video)

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Reunion (HBO Max)

Best Broadcast Network Reality Series, Competition Series, or Game Show

Celebrity Family Feud (ABC)

Holey Moley (ABC)

Shark Tank (ABC)

The Masked Singer (FOX)

The Voice (NBC)

Best Cable or Streaming Reality Series, Competition Series, or Game Show

Indian Matchmaking (Netflix)

Nailed It (Netflix)

Queer Eye (Netflix)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

Selena + Chef (HBO Max)

Top Chef (Bravo)

Best Broadcast Network or Cable Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Live-Action Television Movie

Euphoria Two-Part Special (HBO)

Fargo (FX)

I May Destroy You (HBO)

Mare of Easttown (HBO)

The Undoing (HBO)

Your Honor (Showtime)

Best Streaming Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Live-Action Television Movie

Hamilton (Disney+)

Small Axe (Amazon Prime Video)

The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix)

The Underground Railroad (Amazon Prime Video)

WandaVision (Disney+)

Best Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Television Movie

Bryan Cranston – Your Honor (Showtime)

Chris Rock – Fargo (FX)

Colman Domingo – Euphoria Two-Part Special (HBO)

Hugh Grant – The Undoing (HBO)

Joel Edgerton – The Underground Railroad (Amazon Prime Video)

Leslie Odom Jr. – Hamilton (Disney+)

Paul Bettany – WandaVision (Disney+)

Best Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Television Movie

Anya Taylor-Joy – The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix)

Cynthia Erivo – Genius: Aretha (NatGeo)

Elizabeth Olsen – WandaVision (Disney+)

Kate Winslet – Mare of Easttown (HBO)

Michaela Coel – I May Destroy You (HBO)

Thuso Mbedu – The Underground Railroad (Amazon Prime Video)

Zendaya – Euphoria Two-Part Special (HBO)

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Television Movie

Bill Camp – The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix)

Courtney B. Vance – Genius: Aretha (NatGeo)

Daveed Diggs – Hamilton (Disney+)

Evan Peters – Mare of Easttown (HBO)

John Boyega – Small Axe (Amazon Prime Video)

Randall Park – WandaVision (Disney+)

William Jackson Harper – The Underground Railroad (Amazon Prime Video)

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Television Movie

Jean Smart – Mare of Easttown (HBO)

Jessie Buckley – Fargo (FX)

Julianne Nicholson – Mare of Easttown (HBO)

Kat Dennings – WandaVision (Disney+)

Kathryn Hahn – WandaVision (Disney+)

Marielle Heller – The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix)

Teyonah Parris – WandaVision (Disney+)

Best Broadcast Network Series, Comedy

black-ish (ABC)

Mr. Mayor (NBC)

Superstore (NBC)

Young Rock (NBC)

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist (NBC)

Best Cable Series, Comedy

Breeders (FX)

Chad (TBS)

Everything is Going to Be Okay (Freeform)

Resident Alien (SYFY)

Shameless (Showtime)

Best Actor in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Comedy

Alan Tudyk – Resident Alien (SYFY)

Anthony Anderson – black-ish (ABC)

Joseph Lee Anderson – Young Rock (NBC)

Martin Freeman – Breeders (FX)

Ted Danson – Mr. Mayor (NBC)

Best Actress in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Comedy

Daisy Haggard for Breeders (FX)

Jane Levy – Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist (NBC)

Robin Thede – A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)

Stacey Leilua – Young Rock (NBC)

Tracee Ellis Ross – black-ish (ABC)

Best Supporting Actor in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Comedy

Alex Newell – Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist (NBC)

Corey Reynolds – Resident Alien (SYFY)

Dwayne Johnson – Young Rock (NBC)

John Clarence Stewart – Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist (NBC)

Nico Santos – Superstore (NBC)

Skylar Astin – Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist (NBC)

Best Supporting Actress in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Comedy

Alice Wetterlund – Resident Alien (SYFY)

Ana Tuisila – Young Rock (NBC)

Holly Hunter – Mr. Mayor (NBC)

Lauren Ash – Superstore (NBC)

Mary Steenburgen – Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist (NBC)

Vella Lovell – Mr. Mayor (NBC)

Best Streaming Series, Comedy

Cobra Kai (Netflix)

Girls5Eva (Peacock)

Hacks (HBO Max)

Mythic Quest (Apple TV+)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)

Best Actor in a Streaming Series, Comedy

Ed Helms – Rutherford Falls (Peacock)

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Michael Douglas – The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

Rob McElhenney – Mythic Quest (Apple TV+)

Tom Ellis – Lucifer (Netflix)

Best Actress in a Streaming Series, Comedy

Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)

Jean Smart – Hacks (HBO Max)

Hailee Steinfield – Dickinson (Apple TV+)

Cristin Milioti – Made for Love (HBO Max)

Renée Elise Goldsberry – Girls5eva (Peacock)

Best Supporting Actor in a Streaming Series, Comedy

Brendan Hunt – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Danny Pudi – Mythic Quest (Apple TV+)

Jeremy Swift – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Nick Mohammed – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Patton Oswald – A.P. Bio (Peacock)

Ray Romano – Made for Love (HBO Max)

Best Supporting Actress in a Streaming Series, Comedy

Hannah Einbinder – Hacks (HBO Max)

Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Juno Temple – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Kaitlin Olson – Hacks (HBO Max)

Kathleen Turner – The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

Paula Pell – Girls5Eva (Peacock)

Rosie Perez – The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)

Best Broadcast Network Series, Drama

Big Sky (ABC)

Law & Order: Organized Crime (NBC)

New Amsterdam (NBC)

Superman & Lois (The CW)

The Good Doctor (ABC)

This Is Us (NBC)

Best Cable Series, Drama

Cruel Summer (Freeform)

Gangs of London (AMC)

Lovecraft Country (HBO)

Perry Mason (HBO)

Pose (FX)

Yellowstone (Paramount Network)

Best Actor in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Drama

Billy Porter – Pose (FX)

Christopher Meloni – Law & Order: Organized Crime (NBC)

Freddie Highmore – The Good Doctor (ABC)

Jonathan Majors – Lovecraft Country (HBO)

Matthew Rhys – Perry Mason (HBO)

Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us (NBC)

Best Actress in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Drama

Chiara Aurelia – Cruel Summer (Freeform)

Jurnee Smollett – Lovecraft Country (HBO)

Mandy Moore – This Is Us (NBC)

Mariska Hargitay – Law & Order: SVU (NBC)

MJ Rodriguez – Pose (FX)

Olivia Holt – Cruel Summer (Freeform)

Best Supporting Actor in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Drama

Courtney B. Vance – Lovecraft Country (HBO)

Dylan McDermott – Law & Order: Organized Crime (NBC)

Jason Rodriguez – Pose (FX)

Jeffrey Dean Morgan – The Walking Dead (AMC)

John Carroll Lynch – Big Sky (ABC)

John Lithgow – Perry Mason (HBO)

Michael K. Williams – Lovecraft Country (HBO)

Tzi Ma – Kung Fu (The CW)

Best Supporting Actress in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Drama

Brooke Smith – Big Sky (ABC)

Catherine Zeta-Jones – Prodigal Son (Fox)

Dominique Jackson – Pose (FX)

Hannah Zeile – This is Us (NBC)

Indya Moore – Pose (FX)

Kelly Reilly – Yellowstone (Paramount Network)

Tatiana Maslany – Perry Mason (HBO)

Wunmi Mosaku – Lovecraft Country (HBO)

Best Streaming Series, Drama

Bridgerton (Netflix)

The Boys (Amazon Prime Video)

The Crown (Netflix)

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

The Mandalorian (Disney+)

Servant (Apple TV+)

Best Actor in a Streaming Series, Drama

Anthony Mackie – The Falcon and The Winter Soldier (Disney+)

Josh O’ Connor – The Crown (Netflix)

Karl Urban – The Boys (Amazon Prime Video)

Pedro Pascal – The Mandalorian (Disney+)

Regé-Jean Page – Bridgerton (Netflix)

Best Actress in a Streaming Series, Drama

Emma Corrin – The Crown (Netflix)

Olivia Colman – The Crown (Netflix)

Aya Cash – The Boys (Amazon Prime Video)

Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Sarah Paulson – Ratched (Netflix)

Best Supporting Actor in a Streaming Series, Drama

Bradley Whitford – The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Daniel Brühl – The Falcon and The Winter Soldier (Disney+)

Giancarlo Esposito – The Boys (Amazon Prime Video)

Giancarlo Esposito – The Mandalorian (Disney+)

Rupert Grint – Servant (Apple TV+)

Tobias Menzies – The Crown (Netflix)

Wyatt Russell – The Falcon and The Winter Soldier (Disney+)

Best Supporting Actress in a Streaming Series, Drama

Alexis Bledel – The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Ann Dowd – The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Gillian Anderson – The Crown (Netflix)

Ming-Na Wen – The Mandalorian (Disney+)

Samira Wiley – The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Yvette Nicole Brown – Big Shot (Disney+)

Yvonne Strahovski – The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Here are the nominations by network/platform:

NBC: 30

HBO: 29

Netflix: 28

Disney+: 18

Apple TV+: 15

HBO Max: 15

Amazon: 13

FX: 12

ABC: 11

Hulu: 9

Peacock: 5

Freeform: 4

Syfy: 4

Showtime: 3

AMC: 2

The CW: 2

Fox: 2

NatGeo: 2

Paramount Network: 2

TBS: 2

VH1: 2

Bravo: 1

CBS: 1

Comedy Central: 1

ESPN: 1

