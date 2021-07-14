HBO Max’s ‘And Just Like That…’ Adds Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker and Karen Pittman To Cast

HBO Max’s Sex and the City revival And Just Like That... continues taking shape with the addition of Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, and Karen Pittman joining the cast.

The trio will join returning franchise leads Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis as their respective characters, Carrie Bradshaw, Miranda Hobbs, and Charlotte York, as they begin a new journey navigating the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s. The 10-episode series began production in the Big Apple last week.

The incoming stars will portray three powerful New York women whose connection to Carrie and the gang is as yet unclear.

Related Story 'Sex And The City' Revival 'And Just Like That...' Unveils First-Look Photo

Choudhury stars as single, self-made powerhouse Manhattan real estate broker, Seema Patel. Parker, who most recently had a recurring role in NBC’s Chicago P.D., will bring to life Lisa Todd Wexley, a Park Avenue mother of three and documentarian. Yellowstone and The Morning Show actress Pittman will portray Dr. Nya Wallace, a brilliant, challenging Columbia Law professor.

“Everyone at And Just Like That… is thrilled to have these amazing and vibrant actors join the Sex and the City family,” executive producer Michael Patrick King said in a statement. “Each of them will add their unique spark and big heart to these new characters and the stories we are about to tell.”

The previously announced cast includes Sara Ramírez, Chris Noth, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Willie Garson, and Evan Handler.

Choudhury is known for both her work in film and TV, including roles in Evil Eye, After Yang, It Snows in Benidorm, and Little Fires Everywhere. She is repped by Buchwald and Washington Square Films.

Parker (Fox’s Empire, Boogie Nights) is repped by Gersh and Vault Entertainment.

Pittman (The Americans, Luke Cage) is represented by AMPR, TalentWorks, and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller & Gellman.