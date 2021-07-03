HBO’s ‘Hard Knocks’ Will Showcase Dallas Cowboys And Quarterback Dak Prescott’s Comeback

HBO and NFL Films are turning to an old reliable for the next installment of Hard Knocks, the insider look at pro football training camps. The Dallas Cowboys will return to the series this year for the third time in what promises to be a drama-filled 2021 season.

Expected to be a major contender in 2020, head coach Mike McCarthy’s first season leading the team collapsed into a 6-10 record, with the Cowboys missing the playoffs for the second consecutive year while suffering its first losing season since 2015. That has put the former Green Bay coach on the hot seat, as Dallas struggled on both sides of the ball last year.

The team’s offense suffered largely because of a major injury to quarterback Dak Prescott. The versatile passer was knocked out of the season in October when he suffered a compound right ankle facture that required surgery. He has now recovered, signed a huge new deal, and will be a key to the team’s fortunes for 2021.

Team owner Jerry Jones, a volatile and hands-on presence, will also likely be an attraction on the series.

The first Hard Knocks episode for this season will run on Tuesday, Aug. 12 at 10 PM on HBO.

The Cowboys were also spotlighted in 2002 and 2008. The Bengals and Rams have been featured twice on the series. L.A.’s Rams and Chargers split the series last year, drawing more attention than they did in the regular season, which was played in front of few fans during the pandemic.