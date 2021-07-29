HBO Developing ‘If You Lived With Me You’d Be Home By Now’ From Annabelle Gurwitch, Bill Maher & Artina Films

EXCLUSIVE: HBO has put in development If You Lived With Me You’d Be Home By Now, a half-hour series inspired by Annabelle Gurwitch’s Los Angeles Times article and corresponding chapter of her recently released book, You’re Leaving When? Adventures in Downward Mobility. The project hails from Gurwitch, Bill Maher (Real Time with Bill Maher) and Naomi Despres and Robert Salerno’s Artina Films (I’m Thinking Of Ending Things, Nocturnal Animals, Kill the Messenger).

Written by Gurwitch, in the series, recently divorced and at the end of her financial and emotional rope, a woman takes in boarders who are also at the end of their financial and emotional rope, and everyone’s life changes, for better and worse.

Maher executive produces with Despres and Salerno for Artina Films. Gurwitch serves as co-executive producer.

HBO optioned rights to Gurwitch’s book, which was published by Counterpoint in March 2021. The pilot script is based on a chapter in her book about her participation as the seventh household in Los Angeles to host an at-risk young couple experiencing homelessness. That essay first appeared in The Los Angeles Times written with a grant from the Economic Hardship Reporting Project. Her Los Angeles Times essay was recently awarded second place by The Los Angeles Times Press Club for excellence in journalism as a columnist.

Gurwitch is repped by Buchwald. Maher is repped by CAA and Brillstein Entertainment Partners. Despres and Artina Films are reppd by Kopeikin Law.