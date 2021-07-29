‘Hawkeye’ Disney+ Series Sets Thanksgiving Stretch Launch

Marvel Studios on their Twitter made it official that the Jeremy Renner-Hailee Steinfeld Marvel series Hawkeye will debut on Disney+ on Wednesday, Nov. 24.

That will be considered a 5-day launch, much like Loki, which also dropped on a Wednesday; that Tom Hiddleston Marvel series notching the best 5-day premiere (2.5M households) and season finale (1.9M households) for a Disney+ series per Samba TV which measures streaming in terrestrial Smart TV homes.

Hawkeye has Renner reprising his Avengers bow-and-arrow character Clint Barton, who works alongside Kate Bishop played by Steinfeld. Florence Pugh will also play her Black Widow Yelena Belova character, and she has a vendetta against Clint, believing he’s responsible for her sister Natasha’s death.

The question is whether Disney+ will set more release date for Marvel Cinematic Universe series this year. There was buzz that we’d get Ms. Marvel and Moon Knight this year. The MCU animated series, which will be considered canon, What If…? debuts on Aug. 11.

Watch on Deadline