Harvey Weinstein Judge Amends Sexual Battery Charge But Rejects Bid To Dismiss Two Other Sex-Related Counts

A Los Angeles judge today rejected a bid to dismiss two sex-related charges against disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein, despite defense claims they are precluded by the statute of limitations.

Judge Sergio Tapia II, however, told prosecutors to return to a grand jury to amend a third charge of sexual battery by restraint, which the defense challenged on the same grounds. Weinstein also is facing eight other sex-related charges.

Weinstein, who is being held without bail in the Twin Towers jail downtown, was at the Foltz Criminal Justice Center for today’s hearing.

The former mogul, already a convicted sex offender due to a successful prosecution in New York last year, entered a not-guilty plea to all L.A. charges last week.

The Weinstein indictment unsealed July 21 lays out the full extent of the four counts each of forcible rape and forcible oral copulation, two counts of sexual battery by restraint, and one count of sexual penetration by use of force. The attacks involve five women over a span of time from 2004-13. (Read the unsealed indictment here.)

No trial date has been set.

City News Service contributed to this report.