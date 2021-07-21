Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Mandatory Vaccinations On Productions An Option Under Return-To-Work Protocols – Update

Got A Tip? Tip Us

‘Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience’ To Open In The UK This Fall

Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience
Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment

Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment is set to open its latest Harry Potter experience in the UK.

The company has teamed with events outfit Thinkwell to create Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience in the grounds of Arley Hall & Gardens in Cheshire, UK.

The attraction opens this fall, with Potter fans invited to walk along an illuminated path in the woods, which will transport them into the worlds of JK Rowling’s Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts.

Along the way, they will discover surprises, some of their favorite moments from the Forbidden Forest, and encounter mystical creatures including Hippogriffs, centaurs, unicorns, and Nifﬂers.

Fans can sign up to join the waitlist. Tickets cost £19 ($26).

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad