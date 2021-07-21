‘Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience’ To Open In The UK This Fall

Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment is set to open its latest Harry Potter experience in the UK.

The company has teamed with events outfit Thinkwell to create Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience in the grounds of Arley Hall & Gardens in Cheshire, UK.

The attraction opens this fall, with Potter fans invited to walk along an illuminated path in the woods, which will transport them into the worlds of JK Rowling’s Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts.

Along the way, they will discover surprises, some of their favorite moments from the Forbidden Forest, and encounter mystical creatures including Hippogriffs, centaurs, unicorns, and Nifﬂers.

Fans can sign up to join the waitlist. Tickets cost £19 ($26).