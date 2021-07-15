‘Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace’: Lifetime TV Movie Gets Premiere Date, Trailer

Lifetime’s version of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s fallout with the royal family, Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace, has a September premiere date and official trailer.

The drama network’s latest installment in the Harry & Meghan television movie franchise will premiere Monday, September 6 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be played by Jordan Dean and Sydney Morton.

Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace rehashes what drove Harry (Dean) and Meghan (Morton) away from the palace to to make a future for themselves and their son Archie. The movie will detail Meghan’s growing isolation and sadness, their disappointment that “The Firm” was not defending them against the press’s attacks and Harry’s fear that history would repeat itself and he would not be able to protect his wife and son from the same forces that may have contributed to his mother’s untimely death. The film will examine the dynamics between Will and Harry, Kate and Meghan, and Harry with Will and Charles, that lead to the ultimate break from the royal ties.

Executive producers are Merideth Finn and Michele Weiss. Menhaj Huda will direct from a script by Scarlett Lacey.

Watch the trailer, which also teases the couple’s explosive Oprah interview, above.