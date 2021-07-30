‘Hard Cell’: Netflix Rounds Out Cast For Catherine Tate Prison Comedy Series

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix has set the cast for Hard Cell, the streamer’s women’s prison mockumentary created by Doctor Who actress Catherine Tate.
Produced by Argonon-backed Leopard Pictures, Tate plays multiple characters in the six-part series, as a documentary crew follows the inmates and staff of HMP Woldsley.
Her co-stars include Christian Brassington (Poldark) as Dean; Niky Wardley (Call the Midwife) as Anastasia; Lorna Brown (Devils) as Cal; Caroline Harding (Coronation Street) as Sal; Jola Olajide (The Power) as Charlee; and Duncan Wisbey (Close to the Enemy) as Martin.
Wardley and Alex Carter are part of the creative team behind Hard Cell. Kristian Smith is the executive producer.
