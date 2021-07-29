‘Hamilton’ Broadway Cast: Miguel Cervantes Will Return To Title Role For Reopening

The Broadway cast of Hamilton will star Miguel Cervantes in the title role when the hit musical resumes performances at the Richard Rodgers Theatre on September 14.

Cervantes had only recently started playing the role on Broadway when the production, along with the rest of the industry, shut down in March 2020 due to the Covid pandemic. The actor had previously portrayed Hamilton in the Chicago production.

Casting, including Cervantes, for the show was announced today by producer Jeffrey Seller. In addition to the lead actor, Hamilton will feature Krystal Joy Brown as Eliza Hamilton; Mandy Gonzalez as Angelica Schuyler; Tamar Greene as George Washington; Jin Ha as Aaron Burr; James Monroe Iglehart as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson; Euan Morton as King George III; Fergie L. Philippe as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison; Aubin Wise as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds and Daniel Yearwood as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton.

The announcement should finally put to rest recent long-shot speculation among fans that the show’s creator and original star Lin-Manuel Miranda might temporarily return to the role for Broadway’s reopening. The internet rumor was prompted by recent photos and video of Miranda with the longer hairstyle he sported during his Hamilton run.

In addition to the principal cast, the Broadway ensemble was announced today, and will include Amber Ardolino, Giuseppe Bausilio, Lauren Boyd, Amanda Braun, Erin Elizabeth Clemons, Marc delaCruz, Alexander Ferguson, Jennifer Geller, Christina Glur, Shonica Gooden, Deon’te Goodman, David Guzman, Jennie Harney-Fleming, Thayne Jasperson, Roddy Kennedy, Malik Shabazz Kitchen, Eddy Lee, Johanna Moise, Justice Moore, Preston Mui, Antuan Magic Raimone, Willie Smith III, Gabriella Sorrentino, Gregory Treco, Robert Walters and Ta-Tynisa Wilson.

Also set today was the Aug. 12 reopening in New York City of Hamilton The Store, the merch outlet located across the street from the Richard Rodgers Theatre. A Los Angeles location will open the same day next to the Pantages Theatre.