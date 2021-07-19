‘Grown-ish”: Daniella Perkins & Warren Egypt Franklin Join Season 4 As Recurring

EXCLUSIVE: Daniella Perkins (Knight Squad) and newcomer Warren Egpyt Franklin (Hamilton) have joined the fourth season of Freeform’s Grown-ish in recurring roles.

In Season 4, it’s senior year and the finish line is in sight. Zoey Johnson, played by Yara Shahidi, returns to Cal U from her adventures on the road as a professional stylist. She and Aaron (Trevor Jackson) are finally in sync, romantically. But for the rest of the crew – just as it’s all coming together, it’s all coming apart at the seams. Friendships are tested, relationships get rocky and the stakes are higher than ever. Will Zoey find her flow and make it to graduation or will she get thrown off course?

Perkins will play Kiela, a freshman journalism student at Cal U and resident of Hawkins Hall who piques the interest of Doug.

Franklin will portray Des, a junior on the track team who recently returned to campus after taking a leave of absence.



Grown-ish is produced by ABC Signature Studios, a part of Disney Television Studios. Kenya Barris, Julie Bean, Jenifer Rice-Genzuk Henry, Craig Doyle, Yara Shahidi, Anthony Anderson, Laurence Fishburne, Helen Sugland and E. Brian Dobbins executive produce.

Grown-ish airs Thursdays at 8 pm on Freeform, next day on Hulu.

Perkins starred as princess Ciara in Nickelodeon’s Knight Squad and voiced Winnie in Nick’s animated miniseries Middle School Moguls. She currently produces and voices Janelle opposite Asante Blackk in the Def Jam and iHeartMedia scripted podcast Here Comes the Break. She’ll also appear in the upcoming indie feature Deltopia. Perkins is represented by UTA, JLH Management, and Morris Yorn.

Grown-ish is Franklin’s first on-screen credit. He also can be seen as Marquis De Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson in this summer’s Phillip Tour of the musical Hamilton. Franklin is repped by A3 Artists Agency.