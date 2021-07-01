Jesse Williams Joining Owen Wilson & Michael Peña In Paramount’s ‘Secret Headquarters’

EXCLUSIVE: Grey’s Anatomy alum Jesse Williams will star in Paramount Pictures’ high-concept family action movie Secret Headquarters in what we’re hearing is the role of the villain.

The pic, scheduled to hit theaters on August 12, 2022, is described as Home Alone set in the Batcave.

Williams joins a cast that includes Owen Wilson, Michael Peña, Walker Scobell, Momona Tamada, Keith L. Williams, Abby James Witherspoon and Kezii Curtis. Jerry Bruckheimer and Chad Oman are producing.

Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman will direct and wrote the current draft along with Josh Koenigsberg. The story is an original idea from Christopher Yost.

Williams has played Dr. Jackson Avery on 272 episodes of ABC/Shondaland’s Grey’s Anatomy and also played the character in the spinoff Station 19. He starred on the Hulu minseries Little Fires Everywhere, and he’s heading back to Broadway to star in Richard Greenberg’s play Take Me Out. The play follows Darren Lemming, star center fielder for the Empires, who reveals he is gay and faces a barrage of long-held unspoken prejudices and is forced to contend with the challenges of being a gay person of color within the confines of a classic American institution.

Williams is also starring in the movie Marked Man opposite Dewanda Wise and Winston Duke from Mark Gordon Pictures.

The actor is repped by CAA, Management 360 and Granderson Des Rochers.