Gravitas Ventures Acquires North American Rights To Indie ‘The Florist’ Produced By And Starring Rebecca Murphy

EXCLUSIVE: Gravitas Ventures, a Red Arrow Studios Company, has acquired North American rights to The Florist, with plans to release the film on digital and cable VOD on August 10.

The indie, based on a 2014 short of the same name, centers on a lonely urban botanist named Annika, who sources and tests the edible, sensation-inducing flowers, which are in vogue at high-end restaurants, before they make it to the table. Hoping to take her career to the next level, Annika pushes aside her regular customers and risks everything to concentrate on finding the extremely rare and profitable ‘Comet Flower.’ Unfortunately, the elusive flower proves harder to find than expected. Annika must then decide whether to accept defeat, or to do whatever it takes, in order for her unique business and career to flourish.

Andrew Ryan (The Mirage) wrote and directed the film, which marks the feature debut of his longtime collaborator, Rebecca Murphy. The Australian actress and filmmaker stars, and produced the pic under her Dreamgirl Pictures banner. Anna Halberg served as exec producer.

Murphy negotiated the acquisition deal through Dreamgirl.

