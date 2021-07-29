Broadway Director & Choreographer Graciela Daniele To Receive Tony Award Lifetime Achievement Honor

Graciela Daniele, the Broadway director and choreographer whose many credits include Annie Get Your Gun, Once on This Island, Ragtime and The Goodbye Girl, will be the 2020 recipient of the Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre.

The Tony Awards Administration Committee announced the award today.

In a statement, Heather Hitchens, President of the American Theatre Wing and Charlotte St. Martin, President of The Broadway League, noted that Daniele’s “impact on the Broadway community and on our culture as a whole has been immeasurable.”

The 2020 Tony Awards, delayed for a year by the Covid pandemic, is set for Sunday, September 26.