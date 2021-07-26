Grace Parra Janney, Josh Bycel & Eva Longoria Developing Mexican-American Family Comedy For ABC

Solar Opposites pair Grace Parra Janney and Josh Bycel are developing a single-camera comedy for ABC inspired by the former’s own large Mexican-American family in Texas.

The pair have teamed with Eva Longoria and her UnbeliEVAble Entertainment production company to develop a half-hour series for the Disney-owned broadcast network. 20th Television, where Longoria and her producing partner Ben Spector have a first-look deal, is the studio.

The multi-generational comedy is about an upper-middle-class family handling grief, identity and a reevaluation of their roles following the death of the family’s patriarch.

Parra Janney and Bycel are both writer-producers on Hulu’s animated comedy Solar Opposites. Parra Janney, whose writing credits also include Star Trek: Lower Decks and Broke, has also appeared on Superstore and as a contributor to The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore.

Bycel has been an exec producer on shows including Happy Endings and Netflix’s The Big Show Show as well as co-showrunner of the final season of Scrubs. He also worked with Desperate Housewives star Longoria on her NBC comedy Telenovela.

Parra Janney will write and exec produce the new project, while Bycel will exec produce alongside Longoria and Spector.

Longoria said: “I’ve been a huge fan of Josh’s work since our time together on Telenovela and Grace and I share similar ‘Texican’ backgrounds. At UnbeliEVAble we are always pushing to tell real and authentic stories so I’m particularly proud to share one that is not unlike my own family’s experience.”

Parra Janney is repped by UTA and Ziffren, Bycel is repped by UTA and Morris Yorn and Longoria by WME, Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Jackoway Austen.