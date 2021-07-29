Gotham Week Project Market Set For September With 135 Film & Audio Projects Looking For Development Push

The Gotham Film & Media Institute, formerly IFP, has slated the Gotham Week Project Market for September 19 to 24 in a virtual format.

The annual event, held for 43 years under different names, will this year feature 135 fiction and non-fiction features, series and audio projects. Each is looking to move a little more quickly down the development track through the institute’s resources and network. Attendees include a cross-section of distributors, financiers, production companies, festival programmers and sales and talent agents. The venue offers a rare setting for international co-productions to take root.

In recent years, works like Crip Camp, American Factory, The Last Black Man in San Francisco, Miss Juneteenth and The Truffle Hunters, among many others, have made important strides during the market.

Gotham Week will feature panels, workshops, case studies, and keynote conversations, hosted online. Covid-19 forced last year’s event to adopt a virtual format, as did the organization’s flagship event, the Gotham Awards. This year’s Gothams are slated to return to an in-person footing in November at New York’s Cipriani Wall Street.

“Our virtual format will again provide an exciting opportunity for independent artists to engage with a broader set of industry professionals and participants who can help support these new works,” Gotham executive director Jeffrey Sharp said. “The Gotham is indebted to our new and returning sponsors and partners who have continued to embrace our mission while working closely with us to expand our mandate in this new environment.”

The slate, featuring both U.S. and international projects, includes 59 fiction feature and series projects, 50 documentary feature and series projects, and a range of 26 audio projects across genres. Audio was added last year.

Corporate, foundation and government benefactors of Gotham Week include Amazon Studios, Netflix, Audible, WarnerMedia and SAGindie. The event is also supported by grants from the National Endowment for the Arts, the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs and the New York State Council on the Arts.