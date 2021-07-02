‘Gossip Girl’s HBO Max Reboot Swooped On By The BBC

The BBC has acquired HBO Max’s much-anticipated reboot of Gossip Girl for BBC One and iPlayer.

The iconic youth drama has been reimagined for the smartphone era, where beautiful influencers carefully police their image on social media.

It premieres on HBO Max on July 8, but the BBC would only say that it lands in the UK “later this year.” The BBC has also taken the rights to all six seasons of the original U.S. drama.

It is not the first time the BBC has picked up an HBO Max title after acquiring Anna Kendrick series Love Life.

Gossip Girl stars Jordan Alexander, Eli Brown, Thomas Doherty, Tavi Gevinson, Emily Alyn Lind, Evan Mock, Zion Moreno, Whitney Peak, and Savannah Lee Smith.

The series is produced by Fake Empire and Alloy Entertainment in association with Warner Bros. Television and CBS Studios. It is written, executive produced and was developed by Joshua Safran of Random Acts.

Executive producers include Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage of Fake Empire and Leslie Morgenstein and Gina Girolamo of Alloy Entertainment. Lis Rowinski of Fake Empire serves as co-executive producer. Karena Evans directs two episodes, and original costume designer Eric Daman rejoins the series.

Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage created and ran the original series. They also serve as EPs on the reboot.