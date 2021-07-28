‘Good Bones’ Renewed For Season 7 By HGTV; Spinoff Ordered By Discovery+

More Good Bones is on the way. HGTV has given a 13-episode order for a seventh season of the popular mother-daughter home renovation series for premiere in summer 2022.

The early pick-up comes six episodes in to Season 6, which has drawn 12 million viewers since its June 29 premiere, according to HGTV. Additionally, discovery+ is prepping a companion spinoff series, Good Bones: Risky Business with Mina Starsiak Hawk, also for premiere in summer 2022.

Good Bones will continue to follow Starsiak Hawk, a real estate agent and mother of two, and her mom, Karen E Laine, a lawyer, as they buy more dilapidated properties in their hometown of Indianapolis. During each episode, the pair will demo the houses down to the studs and renovate them into dazzling family homes, while offering a glimpse into their personal lives.

“The great thing about signing off on a mid-season pick up is that we know we’ve got a good thing, a proven performer,” said Jane Latman, president, HGTV. “Mina and Karen have captivating personal lives, but they are also incredibly talented and creative when it comes to renovation and the camera loves them. It’s no wonder they continue to attract new fans season after season.”

The six-episode spinoff series will feature Mina going solo to purchase the historic Sanders House in the Indianapolis neighborhood of Fountain Square. More than a century old, the 6,000 square-foot property—which includes the main home and a carriage house—will be the largest project Mina has tackled to date in terms of size and budget. The overhaul will require precise restoration to return the Sanders House to its former glory.

“The Sanders House is an amazing historic property,” said Mina. “It’s way more than I’ve ever taken on before, but I’m committed to bringing it back as the jewel of the neighborhood.”

“Part of our strategy at discovery+ is to serve our biggest fans by digging even deeper into their favorite shows and stories,” said Lisa Holme, Group SVP of Content and Commercial Strategy for Discovery, Inc. “By focusing on one epic project, Good Bones: Risky Business takes an exciting new step for this franchise and it’s a perfect streaming complement to the hit HGTV series.”

New episodes of Good Bones air on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV, with the episodes launching early on Tuesdays on discovery+.