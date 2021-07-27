‘Goliath’ Final Season To Premiere This Fall On Amazon Prime Video

Billy Bob Thornton will take his final turn as Billy McBride in Amazon Prime Video’s Goliath on September 24 – which means the character somehow survived the murder attempt in the season 3 finale.

And he’s looking to face some serious goliaths across eight episodes this season, by way of newcomers J.K. Simmons and Bruce Dern. The streamer teases Billy will face off against the opioid industry: Simmons stars as George Stax, the leader of a family-owned pharmaceutical company that’s one of the biggest in the country. Dern will portray George’s brother Frank.

Not only does Billy survive but he returns to his Big Law roots despite chronic pain in the wake of his attack by last season’s baddy Diana Blackwood (Amy Brenneman). Patty (Nina Arianda), who is now working at a prestigious white-shoe law firm in San Francisco, can’t shake the feeling she’s being used by Billy. Their loyalties will be tested, putting the partnership on the line.

But they need to get themselves together because Big Pharma has deep pockets that can buy almost anything, maybe even justice. If Billy and Patty want to score a win for the little guy, they’ll need to give it their all.

Tania Raymonde, Diana Hopper, Julie Brister, Bruce Dern, Brandon Scott, and Jena Malone will also star.

The first three seasons of Goliath are available to stream now via Amazon Prime Video.