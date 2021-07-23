Golden Trailer Awards: ‘A Quiet Place Part II’ Takes Best In Show Honor

The Golden Trailer Awards, which honor the best trailers in movie and TV/streaming marketing, awarded Paramount’s A Quiet Place: Part II its marquee Best of Show honor Thursday night during a ceremony in Greenville, TN.

The awards, founded and run by sisters Evelyn Brady-Watters and Monica Brady, returned after pausing for a year because of the Covid pandemic, with last night’s ceremony honoring campaigns and the companies behind them culled from a widened eligibility window for content created between April 2019-April 2021.

That meant winners in the 16 categories revealed onstage included recent releases like Black Widow and F9 but also the likes of Joker, Uncut Gems, Queen & Slim and Jojo Rabbit, which also took honors last night at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center. There were also a slew of non-show category winners announced from Trashiest Trailer to the Don LaFontaine Award for Best Voice Over (see the full winners list below).

Comedian Leanne Morgan hosted the ceremony.

Here’s the full list of winners:

Best Of Show

A Quiet Place: Part II “Keep Listening”

Paramount Pictures, Create

Best Action

1917

Universal Pictures, Motive

Best Animation/Family

Soul “Chicken Soup”

The Walt Disney Studios, The Hive

Best Comedy

Palm Springs “Loop”

Hulu, Zealot

Best Documentary

The Painter and the Thief

Neon, Jump Cut

Best Drama

Queen & Slim, “Revolution”

Universal, Wild Card

Best Fantasy Adventure

Black Widow – “Control”

Disney / Marvel, Mocean

Best Horror

A Quiet Place: Part II “Keep Listening”

Paramount Pictures, Create

Best Independent Trailer

Uncut Gems “Bet on This”

A24, GrandSon

Best Music

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom “Attention”

Netflix, GrandSon

Best Thriller

Joker “Open Mic”

Warner Bros, Jax

Best Video Game Trailer

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, “Cinematic World Premiere Trailer”

Ubisoft, Buddha Jones

Golden Fleece

Capone “Gangster”

Vertical Entertainment, Sequence Creative

Most Original Trailer

Cherry “Memory”

Apple TV+, Rogue Planet

Best Summer 2021 Blockbuster Trailer

F9, “Path”

Universal Pictures, AV Squad

Best Teaser

JoJo Rabbit Teaser

Searchlight Pictures, Motive

NON-SHOW CATEGORIES



Best Trailer No Movie

The Lost Blonde: The Veronica Lake Story

Little Dude Media Ltd, EditMSM Editing Ltd

Trashiest Trailer

White Trash Ninja: Ninja Badass – “China Buffet”

Fat Eagle, Tiny Hero

Best Original Score

Star Wars 9: The Rise of Skywalker “Together”

The Walt Disney Studios, The Hive

Best Independent Trailer (for film budget shot under $1.5M)

Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Focus Features, Mark Woollen & Associates

Best Romance

The Map of Tiny Perfect Things “Love Story”

Prime Video, Tiny Hero

The Don LaFontaine Award for Best Voice Over

Marriage Story “Charlie and Nicole”

Netflix, Mark Woollen & Associates

Best Motion/Title Graphics

Judy & Punch Trailer

Picturehouse Entertainment, Zealot UK

Best Sound Editing

1917

Universal Pictures, Motive

Best Faith Based Trailer

I Still Believe

Lionsgate, Markus Wernig / Offramp Creative

FOREIGN

Best Foreign Action Trailer

Major Grom: Plague Doctor “Judgment or justice”

Bubble, Andrei Solodovnikov

Best Foreign Comedy Trailer

Blinded By The Light

Entertainment One, Zealot UK

Best Foreign Documentary Trailer

The Painter and the Thief

Neon, Jump Cut

Best Foreign Drama Trailer

The Life Ahead “Hope”

Netflix, Zealot

Best Foreign Horror Trailer

Saint Maud

Studiocanal, Intermission Film

Best Foreign Independent Trailer

Parasite

Neon, Jump Cut

Best Foreign Music Trailer

Blinded By The Light

Entertainment One, Zealot UK

Best Foreign Thriller Trailer

Official Secrets “Courage”

Entertaiment One, Ignition Creative London

Best Foreign Teaser

Redemption Of A Rogue

Wildcard Distribution, Intermission Film

Most Original Foreign Trailer

Deerskin “Dream”

Greenwich Entertainment, Zealot

TV SPOTS

Best Action TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

Top Gun: Maverick, “End Super Bowl”

Paramount Pictures, AV Squad

Best Animation / Family TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

Frozen II: “Chant”

The Walt Disney Studios, The Hive

Best Comedy TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

6 Underground “One Shot”

Netflix, Monster

Best Documentary TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

The Social Dilemma “Checkmate”

Netflix, Mark Woollen & Associates

Best Drama TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

Cherry “Questions”

Apple TV+, Wild Card

Best Fantasy Adventure TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

Star Wars 9: The Rise of Skywalker “Fate”

The Walt Disney Studios, The Hive

Best Foreign TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

The Right Kind of Movies

TNT4, TNT4

Best Graphics in a TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

JoJo Rabbit “Unsinn”

Searchlight Pictures, Mark Woollen & Associates

Best Horror TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

It Chapter Two, “Play”

Warner Bros., Aspect

Best Independent TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

The Outpost

Stampede Studios, Screen Media

Best Music TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

Uncut Gems “Stranger”

A24, GrandSon

Best Original Score TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

Downton Abbey “Future”

Focus Features, Create

Best Romance TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

Emma “Gossip”

Focus Features, GrandSon

Best Sound Editing in a TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

Greyhound “Fire”

Apple TV+, Wild Card

Best Summer Blockbuster TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

Black Widow “Choose”

Marvel, Wild Card

Best Thriller TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

A Quiet Place, Part II

Fate, Paramount Pictures, Create

Best Video Game TV Spot



Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Activision, gnet agency

Best Voice Over TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

Emma “Delicious”

Focus Features, GrandSon

Golden Fleece TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

Cats “Cattitude”

Universal Pictures, Inside Job

Most Original TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

Jojo Rabbit “Bedtime Stories”

Searchlight Pictures, Motive

Best Action for a TV/Streaming Series (Trailer/Teaser/TV Spot)

Narcos: Mexico S2 “Empire”

Netflix, Mocean

Best Animation/Family for a TV/Streaming Series (Trailer/Teaser/TV Spot)

Home Before Dark: “Family”

Apple TV+, Lussier

Best Comedy for a TV/Streaming Series (Trailer/Teaser/TV Spot)

Motherland “Break Free”

Lionsgate, Tiny Hero

Best Documentary/Reality for a TV/Streaming Series (Trailer/Teaser/TV Spot)

A Perfect Planet 60′ Trail

BBC Studios, BBC Studios

Best Drama for a TV/Streaming Series (Trailer/Teaser/TV Spot)

The Queen’s Gambit

Netflix, Netflix Creative Studio

Best Fantasy Adventure for a TV/Streaming Series (Trailer/Teaser/TV Spot)

The Nevers

HBO, Motive

Best Foreign TV Spot/Trailer/Teaser for a TV/Streaming Series

Our Boys “Investigation”

HBO, BOND

Best Graphics for a TV/Streaming Series (Trailer/Teaser/TV Spot)

Sky Rojo

Netflix Creative Studio, Netflix Creative Studio

Best Horror/Thriller for a TV/Streaming Series (Trailer/Teaser/TV Spot)

The Purge – Season 2 “Surviving the Purge”

USA, Zealot

Best Music for a TV/Streaming Series (Trailer/Teaser/TV Spot)

The Crown Season 4 “Destiny”

Netflix, Jax

Best Original Score for a TV/Streaming Series (Trailer/Teaser/TV Spot)

The Underground Railroad “Heart”

Amazon Studios, Mark Woollen & Associates

Best Sound Editing for a TV/Streaming Series (Trailer/Teaser/TV Spot)

FX on Hulu, “The Future”

FX Networks, Buddha Jones

Best Voice Over for a TV/Streaming Series (Trailer/Teaser/TV Spot)

Dave Chappelle Sticks & Stones “TV Spot”

Netflix, Netflix In-House

Most Original TV Spot/Trailer/Teaser for a Series

Winner: Wandavision, Official Trailer “Believe”

Disney, Level Up AV

Best Promo for a OTO or Special (i.e. Oscars, CMAs, Globes, SuperBowl, VMA’s et al)

FX on Hulu, “The Ride”

FX Networks, Buddha Jones

Best Promo for a TV Network

FX on Hulu, “The Future”

FX Networks, Buddha Jones

DIGITAL/HOME ENTERTAIMENT

Best Home Ent Action

Captain Marvel “Bonus”

Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution, Tiny Hero

Best Home Ent Family / Animation

Call of the Wild “Announce Trailer”

Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution, Ammo Creative

Best Home Ent Comedy

Freaky “Announce Trailer”

Universal Pictures, Ammo Creative

Best Home Ent Drama

The Cotton Club Encore Trailer “It’s Jazz”

Lionsgate, Mocean

Best Home Ent Fantasy Adventure

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Target Wall

Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution, Tiny Hero

Best Home Ent Horror / Thriller

Fear of Rain Trailer

Lionsgate, Ammo Creative

POSTERS

Best Action Poster

1917 – Teaser Poster

Universal, Concept Arts

Best Animation / Family Movie Poster

Wolfwalkers Poster

Apple TV+, Lindeman & Associates

Best Comedy Poster

Jojo Rabbit, Cast Poster

Searchlight Pictures, Lindeman & Associates, Eclipse

Best Documentary Poster

The Painter and the Thief

Neon, Jump Cut

Best Drama Poster

The Little Things

Warner Bros., Leroy & Rose

Best Fantasy Adventure Poster

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: Imax One-Sheet

Disney, LA/Lindeman Associates

Best Foreign Poster

The Unlit Official poster

KW Film, Trace House

Best Horror Poster

It: Chapter 2 Poster

Warner Bros. Studios, Concept Arts

Best Independent Poster

Synchronic Theatrical Poster

Well Go USA Entertainment, The Refinery Creative

Best International Poster

1917 International Poster

Black Tooth, N/A

Best Thriller Poster

Vivarium – UK & ROI Quad Poster

Wildcard Distribution, Intermission Film

Best Video Game Poster

Mortal Kombat 11, Poster

WB Games, Create

Best WildPosts

Zack Snyder’s Justice League Character Art

HBO Max, Gravillis

Most Original Poster

Borat Subsequent Movie Film – Maskini

Amazon Studios, Concept Arts

Best Motion Poster

Soul “Virtual Jazz Show”

Disney Pixar, ZEALOT, Legion Creative Group and Walt Disney Motion Picture Studios

Best Animation/Family Poster for a TV/Streaming Series

Here We Art Key Art

Apple TV+, BLT

Best Comedy Poster for a TV/Streaming Series

Dave, FX, Leroy & Rose

Best Documentary/Reality Poster for a TV/Streaming Series

Nightstalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer

Netflix, Blood&Chocolate, Inc.

Best Drama/Action Poster for a TV/Streaming Series

Brave New World

Peacock, Concept Arts

Best Horror/Thriller Poster for a TV/Streaming Series

American Horror Story 1984 “Dock”

FX, LA/Lindeman Associates

Best WildPosts for a TV/Streaming Series

Ted Lasso Ensemble Barricades “Teamwork”

Apple TV+, Arsonal

Best Billboard (for Feature Film or TV/Streaming Series)

Winner: Blumhouse Glow In The Dark Billboard

Prime Video, LA

DIGITAL & INNOVATIVE ADVERTISING

Most Innovative Advertising for a Feature Film

Godzilla: King of the Monsters

Cinemark, Warner Bros., Framework

Best Viral Campaign for a Feature Film

Jojo Rabbit, Downfall Meme

Searchlight Pictures

Best Action/Thriller TrailerByte for a Feature Film

1917 Time Byte

Universal Pictures, Motive

Best Animation TrailerByte for a Feature Film

Soul “Virtual Jazz Show”

Disney Pixar, Zealot, Legion Creative Group and Walt Disney Motion Picture Studios

Best Comedy / Drama TrailerByte for a Feature Film

Jojo Rabbit “Fairy Tales with Shitler”

Searchlight Pictures, Motive, Chen Liang

Best Horror / Thriller TrailerByte for a Feature Film

Come True “Doorway”

IFC Midnight, http://www.stuartortiz.com

Most Innovative Advertising for a TV/Streaming Series

For Life “ATTN: Isaac Wright, Jr.”

ABC Entertainment Marketing, ATTN:

Best Viral Campaign for a TV / Streaming Series

Narcos: Mexico Season 2 – Campaign

Netflix, gnet agency

Best Action / Thriller TrailerByte for a TV / Streaming Series

The Boys Season 2, “Fucks”

Amazon Prime Video, Buddha Jones

Best Animation TrailerByte for a TV / Streaming Series

Kipo & The Age Of Wonderbeasts Season 1 TrailerBytes

DreamWorks TV Animation, Outpost Media

Best Comedy / Drama TrailerByte for a TV / Streaming Series

Why Women Kill: Roomba Tease

CBS All Access, CBS All Access

Best Horror / Thriller TrailerByte for a TV / Streaming Series

Chernobyl “Stream Full Series Now”

HBO

Best Title/Credit Sequence for a Feature Length Film

Shazam!

Warner Bros., Aspect

Best Title/Credit Sequence for a TV/Streaming Series

The Most Dangerous Animal of All, Main Title Sequence

FX Networks, Ignition Creative

Best BTS/EPK for a Feature Film (Under 2 minutes)

Winner: Ready Or Not “Hide & Seek Tips”

Searchlight Pictures, Outpost Media

Best BTS/EPK for a Feature Film (Over 2 minutes)

Winner: Star Wars 9: The Rise of Skywalker “Star Wars Culture” Featurette

The Walt Disney Studios, The Hive

Best BTS/EPK for a TV/Streaming Series (Under 2 minutes)

On The Rocks “Bill and Sofia”

Apple TV+, Mob Scene

Best BTS/EPK for a TV/Streaming Series (Over 2 minutes)

See “Creating The World” Featurette

Apple TV+, Wild Card

Best Radio/Audio Spot (All Genres)

Midnight Sky “Repeat”

Netflix, GrandSon