Golden Trailer Awards: ‘A Quiet Place Part II’ Takes Best In Show Honor

The Golden Trailer Awards, which honor the best trailers in movie and TV/streaming marketing, awarded Paramount’s A Quiet Place: Part II its marquee Best of Show honor Thursday night during a ceremony in Greenville, TN.
The awards, founded and run by sisters Evelyn Brady-Watters and Monica Brady, returned after pausing for a year because of the Covid pandemic, with last night’s ceremony honoring campaigns and the companies behind them culled from a widened eligibility window for content created between April 2019-April 2021.
That meant winners in the 16 categories revealed onstage included recent releases like Black Widow and F9 but also the likes of Joker, Uncut Gems, Queen & Slim and Jojo Rabbit, which also took honors last night at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center. There were also a slew of non-show category winners announced from Trashiest Trailer to the Don LaFontaine Award for Best Voice Over (see the full winners list below).
Related Story
Golden Trailer Awards Nominations Unspooled; Hybrid Ceremony Set For July 22
Comedian Leanne Morgan hosted the ceremony.
Watch on Deadline
Here’s the full list of winners:
Best Of Show
A Quiet Place: Part II “Keep Listening”
Paramount Pictures, Create
Best Action
1917
Universal Pictures, Motive
Best Animation/Family
Soul “Chicken Soup”
The Walt Disney Studios, The Hive
Best Comedy
Palm Springs “Loop”
Hulu, Zealot
Best Documentary
The Painter and the Thief
Neon, Jump Cut
Best Drama
Queen & Slim, “Revolution”
Universal, Wild Card
Best Fantasy Adventure
Black Widow – “Control”
Disney / Marvel, Mocean
Best Horror
A Quiet Place: Part II “Keep Listening”
Paramount Pictures, Create
Best Independent Trailer
Uncut Gems “Bet on This”
A24, GrandSon
Best Music
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom “Attention”
Netflix, GrandSon
Best Thriller
Joker “Open Mic”
Warner Bros, Jax
Best Video Game Trailer
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, “Cinematic World Premiere Trailer”
Ubisoft, Buddha Jones
Golden Fleece
Capone “Gangster”
Vertical Entertainment, Sequence Creative
Most Original Trailer
Cherry “Memory”
Apple TV+, Rogue Planet
Best Summer 2021 Blockbuster Trailer
F9, “Path”
Universal Pictures, AV Squad
Best Teaser
JoJo Rabbit Teaser
Searchlight Pictures, Motive
NON-SHOW CATEGORIES
Best Trailer No Movie
The Lost Blonde: The Veronica Lake Story
Little Dude Media Ltd, EditMSM Editing Ltd
Trashiest Trailer
White Trash Ninja: Ninja Badass – “China Buffet”
Fat Eagle, Tiny Hero
Best Original Score
Star Wars 9: The Rise of Skywalker “Together”
The Walt Disney Studios, The Hive
Best Independent Trailer (for film budget shot under $1.5M)
Never Rarely Sometimes Always
Focus Features, Mark Woollen & Associates
Best Romance
The Map of Tiny Perfect Things “Love Story”
Prime Video, Tiny Hero
The Don LaFontaine Award for Best Voice Over
Marriage Story “Charlie and Nicole”
Netflix, Mark Woollen & Associates
Best Motion/Title Graphics
Judy & Punch Trailer
Picturehouse Entertainment, Zealot UK
Best Sound Editing
1917
Universal Pictures, Motive
Best Faith Based Trailer
I Still Believe
Lionsgate, Markus Wernig / Offramp Creative
FOREIGN
Best Foreign Action Trailer
Major Grom: Plague Doctor “Judgment or justice”
Bubble, Andrei Solodovnikov
Best Foreign Comedy Trailer
Blinded By The Light
Entertainment One, Zealot UK
Best Foreign Documentary Trailer
The Painter and the Thief
Neon, Jump Cut
Best Foreign Drama Trailer
The Life Ahead “Hope”
Netflix, Zealot
Best Foreign Horror Trailer
Saint Maud
Studiocanal, Intermission Film
Best Foreign Independent Trailer
Parasite
Neon, Jump Cut
Best Foreign Music Trailer
Blinded By The Light
Entertainment One, Zealot UK
Best Foreign Thriller Trailer
Official Secrets “Courage”
Entertaiment One, Ignition Creative London
Best Foreign Teaser
Redemption Of A Rogue
Wildcard Distribution, Intermission Film
Most Original Foreign Trailer
Deerskin “Dream”
Greenwich Entertainment, Zealot
TV SPOTS
Best Action TV Spot (for a Feature Film)
Top Gun: Maverick, “End Super Bowl”
Paramount Pictures, AV Squad
Best Animation / Family TV Spot (for a Feature Film)
Frozen II: “Chant”
The Walt Disney Studios, The Hive
Best Comedy TV Spot (for a Feature Film)
6 Underground “One Shot”
Netflix, Monster
Best Documentary TV Spot (for a Feature Film)
The Social Dilemma “Checkmate”
Netflix, Mark Woollen & Associates
Best Drama TV Spot (for a Feature Film)
Cherry “Questions”
Apple TV+, Wild Card
Best Fantasy Adventure TV Spot (for a Feature Film)
Star Wars 9: The Rise of Skywalker “Fate”
The Walt Disney Studios, The Hive
Best Foreign TV Spot (for a Feature Film)
The Right Kind of Movies
TNT4, TNT4
Best Graphics in a TV Spot (for a Feature Film)
JoJo Rabbit “Unsinn”
Searchlight Pictures, Mark Woollen & Associates
Best Horror TV Spot (for a Feature Film)
It Chapter Two, “Play”
Warner Bros., Aspect
Best Independent TV Spot (for a Feature Film)
The Outpost
Stampede Studios, Screen Media
Best Music TV Spot (for a Feature Film)
Uncut Gems “Stranger”
A24, GrandSon
Best Original Score TV Spot (for a Feature Film)
Downton Abbey “Future”
Focus Features, Create
Best Romance TV Spot (for a Feature Film)
Emma “Gossip”
Focus Features, GrandSon
Best Sound Editing in a TV Spot (for a Feature Film)
Greyhound “Fire”
Apple TV+, Wild Card
Best Summer Blockbuster TV Spot (for a Feature Film)
Black Widow “Choose”
Marvel, Wild Card
Best Thriller TV Spot (for a Feature Film)
A Quiet Place, Part II
Fate, Paramount Pictures, Create
Best Video Game TV Spot
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
Activision, gnet agency
Best Voice Over TV Spot (for a Feature Film)
Emma “Delicious”
Focus Features, GrandSon
Golden Fleece TV Spot (for a Feature Film)
Cats “Cattitude”
Universal Pictures, Inside Job
Most Original TV Spot (for a Feature Film)
Jojo Rabbit “Bedtime Stories”
Searchlight Pictures, Motive
Best Action for a TV/Streaming Series (Trailer/Teaser/TV Spot)
Narcos: Mexico S2 “Empire”
Netflix, Mocean
Best Animation/Family for a TV/Streaming Series (Trailer/Teaser/TV Spot)
Home Before Dark: “Family”
Apple TV+, Lussier
Best Comedy for a TV/Streaming Series (Trailer/Teaser/TV Spot)
Motherland “Break Free”
Lionsgate, Tiny Hero
Best Documentary/Reality for a TV/Streaming Series (Trailer/Teaser/TV Spot)
A Perfect Planet 60′ Trail
BBC Studios, BBC Studios
Best Drama for a TV/Streaming Series (Trailer/Teaser/TV Spot)
The Queen’s Gambit
Netflix, Netflix Creative Studio
Best Fantasy Adventure for a TV/Streaming Series (Trailer/Teaser/TV Spot)
The Nevers
HBO, Motive
Best Foreign TV Spot/Trailer/Teaser for a TV/Streaming Series
Our Boys “Investigation”
HBO, BOND
Best Graphics for a TV/Streaming Series (Trailer/Teaser/TV Spot)
Sky Rojo
Netflix Creative Studio, Netflix Creative Studio
Best Horror/Thriller for a TV/Streaming Series (Trailer/Teaser/TV Spot)
The Purge – Season 2 “Surviving the Purge”
USA, Zealot
Best Music for a TV/Streaming Series (Trailer/Teaser/TV Spot)
The Crown Season 4 “Destiny”
Netflix, Jax
Best Original Score for a TV/Streaming Series (Trailer/Teaser/TV Spot)
The Underground Railroad “Heart”
Amazon Studios, Mark Woollen & Associates
Best Sound Editing for a TV/Streaming Series (Trailer/Teaser/TV Spot)
FX on Hulu, “The Future”
FX Networks, Buddha Jones
Best Voice Over for a TV/Streaming Series (Trailer/Teaser/TV Spot)
Dave Chappelle Sticks & Stones “TV Spot”
Netflix, Netflix In-House
Most Original TV Spot/Trailer/Teaser for a Series
Winner: Wandavision, Official Trailer “Believe”
Disney, Level Up AV
Best Promo for a OTO or Special (i.e. Oscars, CMAs, Globes, SuperBowl, VMA’s et al)
FX on Hulu, “The Ride”
FX Networks, Buddha Jones
Best Promo for a TV Network
FX on Hulu, “The Future”
FX Networks, Buddha Jones
DIGITAL/HOME ENTERTAIMENT
Best Home Ent Action
Captain Marvel “Bonus”
Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution, Tiny Hero
Best Home Ent Family / Animation
Call of the Wild “Announce Trailer”
Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution, Ammo Creative
Best Home Ent Comedy
Freaky “Announce Trailer”
Universal Pictures, Ammo Creative
Best Home Ent Drama
The Cotton Club Encore Trailer “It’s Jazz”
Lionsgate, Mocean
Best Home Ent Fantasy Adventure
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Target Wall
Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution, Tiny Hero
Best Home Ent Horror / Thriller
Fear of Rain Trailer
Lionsgate, Ammo Creative
POSTERS
Best Action Poster
1917 – Teaser Poster
Universal, Concept Arts
Best Animation / Family Movie Poster
Wolfwalkers Poster
Apple TV+, Lindeman & Associates
Best Comedy Poster
Jojo Rabbit, Cast Poster
Searchlight Pictures, Lindeman & Associates, Eclipse
Best Documentary Poster
The Painter and the Thief
Neon, Jump Cut
Best Drama Poster
The Little Things
Warner Bros., Leroy & Rose
Best Fantasy Adventure Poster
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: Imax One-Sheet
Disney, LA/Lindeman Associates
Best Foreign Poster
The Unlit Official poster
KW Film, Trace House
Best Horror Poster
It: Chapter 2 Poster
Warner Bros. Studios, Concept Arts
Best Independent Poster
Synchronic Theatrical Poster
Well Go USA Entertainment, The Refinery Creative
Best International Poster
1917 International Poster
Black Tooth, N/A
Best Thriller Poster
Vivarium – UK & ROI Quad Poster
Wildcard Distribution, Intermission Film
Best Video Game Poster
Mortal Kombat 11, Poster
WB Games, Create
Best WildPosts
Zack Snyder’s Justice League Character Art
HBO Max, Gravillis
Most Original Poster
Borat Subsequent Movie Film – Maskini
Amazon Studios, Concept Arts
Best Motion Poster
Soul “Virtual Jazz Show”
Disney Pixar, ZEALOT, Legion Creative Group and Walt Disney Motion Picture Studios
Best Animation/Family Poster for a TV/Streaming Series
Here We Art Key Art
Apple TV+, BLT
Best Comedy Poster for a TV/Streaming Series
Dave, FX, Leroy & Rose
Best Documentary/Reality Poster for a TV/Streaming Series
Nightstalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer
Netflix, Blood&Chocolate, Inc.
Best Drama/Action Poster for a TV/Streaming Series
Brave New World
Peacock, Concept Arts
Best Horror/Thriller Poster for a TV/Streaming Series
American Horror Story 1984 “Dock”
FX, LA/Lindeman Associates
Best WildPosts for a TV/Streaming Series
Ted Lasso Ensemble Barricades “Teamwork”
Apple TV+, Arsonal
Best Billboard (for Feature Film or TV/Streaming Series)
Winner: Blumhouse Glow In The Dark Billboard
Prime Video, LA
DIGITAL & INNOVATIVE ADVERTISING
Most Innovative Advertising for a Feature Film
Godzilla: King of the Monsters
Cinemark, Warner Bros., Framework
Best Viral Campaign for a Feature Film
Jojo Rabbit, Downfall Meme
Searchlight Pictures
Best Action/Thriller TrailerByte for a Feature Film
1917 Time Byte
Universal Pictures, Motive
Best Animation TrailerByte for a Feature Film
Soul “Virtual Jazz Show”
Disney Pixar, Zealot, Legion Creative Group and Walt Disney Motion Picture Studios
Best Comedy / Drama TrailerByte for a Feature Film
Jojo Rabbit “Fairy Tales with Shitler”
Searchlight Pictures, Motive, Chen Liang
Best Horror / Thriller TrailerByte for a Feature Film
Come True “Doorway”
IFC Midnight, http://www.stuartortiz.com
Most Innovative Advertising for a TV/Streaming Series
For Life “ATTN: Isaac Wright, Jr.”
ABC Entertainment Marketing, ATTN:
Best Viral Campaign for a TV / Streaming Series
Narcos: Mexico Season 2 – Campaign
Netflix, gnet agency
Best Action / Thriller TrailerByte for a TV / Streaming Series
The Boys Season 2, “Fucks”
Amazon Prime Video, Buddha Jones
Best Animation TrailerByte for a TV / Streaming Series
Kipo & The Age Of Wonderbeasts Season 1 TrailerBytes
DreamWorks TV Animation, Outpost Media
Best Comedy / Drama TrailerByte for a TV / Streaming Series
Why Women Kill: Roomba Tease
CBS All Access, CBS All Access
Best Horror / Thriller TrailerByte for a TV / Streaming Series
Chernobyl “Stream Full Series Now”
HBO
Best Title/Credit Sequence for a Feature Length Film
Shazam!
Warner Bros., Aspect
Best Title/Credit Sequence for a TV/Streaming Series
The Most Dangerous Animal of All, Main Title Sequence
FX Networks, Ignition Creative
Best BTS/EPK for a Feature Film (Under 2 minutes)
Winner: Ready Or Not “Hide & Seek Tips”
Searchlight Pictures, Outpost Media
Best BTS/EPK for a Feature Film (Over 2 minutes)
Winner: Star Wars 9: The Rise of Skywalker “Star Wars Culture” Featurette
The Walt Disney Studios, The Hive
Best BTS/EPK for a TV/Streaming Series (Under 2 minutes)
On The Rocks “Bill and Sofia”
Apple TV+, Mob Scene
Best BTS/EPK for a TV/Streaming Series (Over 2 minutes)
See “Creating The World” Featurette
Apple TV+, Wild Card
Best Radio/Audio Spot (All Genres)
Midnight Sky “Repeat”
Netflix, GrandSon
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.