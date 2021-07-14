Bleecker Street, ShivHans Secure U.S. Rights To Guy Nattiv’s Helen Mirren-Starrer ‘Golda’

Bleecker Street and ShivHans have secured U.S. rights to Golda by Oscar-winning director Guy Nattiv’s (Skin), about Israel’s legendary and only female Prime Minister, Golda Meir.

Helen Mirren (The Queen) will star as “The Iron Lady of Israel.” The film shoots in October in Europe.

Written by Nicholas Martin (Florence Foster Jenkins), Golda is a ticking-clock thriller following the intensely dramatic events and controversial decisions Meir faced during the Yom Kippur War in 1973. Her blend of tough leadership, plain speech and compassion, in impossible circumstances, would ultimately decide the fate of millions of lives.

Producer Michael Kuhn of Qwerty, says; “History recalls Meir gracefully accepted her role as political scapegoat for the Yom Kippur War – and, in revisiting her story, Golda intimately draws the cinema audience up-close and personal to a globally influential woman facing the pressure of saving her people and, in never shying away from her own failings, acting with the utmost humanity. Amidst all global controversy, she stands apart.”

ICM Partners and CAA Media Finance negotiated the U.S. presale on behalf of producer Michael Kuhn (The Duchess) with Kent Sanderson and Avy Eschenasy of Bleecker Street and Julie Goldstein of ShivHans.

Andrew Karpen of Bleecker Street and Shivani Rawat of ShivHans Pictures will serve as executive producers. Embankment has also concluded multiple pre-sales in international territories.

Helen Mirren is represented by CAA. Guy Nattiv and Nicholas Martin are represented by ICM Partners. Nattiv is also represented by ADD Content Agency, Range Media Partners and Cohen Gardner.

Bleecker Street recently released the Sundance comedy Dream Horse starring Toni Collette and Damian Lewis, Together, Together, with Ed Helms and Patti Harrison, the Colin Firth-Stanley Tucci film Supernova, as well as Military Wives with Sharon Horgan, Wild Mountain Thyme starring Emily Blunt and Jamie Dornan, documentary The Loneliest Whale, and, upcoming, the Berlin prize winner I’m Your Man with Maren Eggert and Dan Stevens and Mass starring Reed Birney, Ann Dowd, Jason Isaacs and Martha Plimpton.

Recent projects for ShivHans Pictures include David Oyelowo’s directorial debut The Water Man, in which he also starred, and Jonathan Hensleigh’s The Ice Road with Liam Neeson.