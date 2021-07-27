‘God Is A Bullet’: Nick Cassavetes Pic Pauses Production After Five Test Positive For Covid-19

Production on Nick Cassavetes’ action pic God Is a Bullet was paused last week after five people tested positive for Covid-19.

Writer-director Cassavetes was among those who tested positive, and he announced the temporary shutdown through his Instagram account over the weekend.

“Miss being on set. Six days ago, I marked posive for COVID, with five shooting days left to go! Brutal, but a bump in the road. We’re back to work and will finish in the next week,” he wrote Saturday. “Please stay safe everyone. This f*cking disease is still out there, and it’s no joke. Get vaccinated. Wear your masks, whatever you need to do to protect yourselves and your families. And love to all my fellow humans…” See the full post below.

EP-actor Paul Johansson told the Daily Mail on Monday that he also tested positive. Producer Michael Mendelsohn at Patriot Pictures said all five members of the production who tested positive already had been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. All five are quarantining, in accordance with DGA and SAG protocols.

Watch on Deadline

Production can resume after a 10-day break, per the CDC. Cameras likely will roll once again on or around July 31.

God Is a Bullet only had six days of shooting left when the shoot was paused. Production was headed at the time to New Mexico, after five Covid-free months of prep in Mexico, and 41 days of shooting in the country, during which no outbreak was registered.

Mendelsohn tells us that there is no danger of a permanent shutdown of the film.

Cassavetes’ Instagram announcement can be found below.