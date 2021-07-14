‘Go-Big Show’ Renewed For Season 2 By TBS With DJ Khaled Joining As Judge

TBS is bringing back extreme competition series Go-Big Show for a second season. Promising bigger and even more outrageous stunts, the network announced the series renewal Wednesday, along with the addition of Grammy-winning producer and artist DJ Khaled as judge and executive producer for Season 2. Khaled will join Rosario Dawson, Jennifer Nettles and Cody Rhodes on the judges’ panel, and Go-Big Show‘s host Bert Kreischer. Khaled replaces Snoop Dogg on the panel, who had to exit due to scheduling conflicts. Production on the 10-episode hour-long second season begins next month in Georgia.

Go-Big Show, from Propagate and Boat Rocker Studios’ Matador Content, features some of the most extreme and death defying acts from around the country. It currently ranks as the No. 3 cable comedy, reaching more than 34 million viewers.

Go-Big Show‘s debut season featured monster trucks, alligator trainers, stunt archery and other radical feats. The program celebrates daring acts alongside personal, behind-the-scenes stories from the challengers as they battle head-to-head to impress the judges and advance toward the finale’s ultimate $100,000 prize.

“When you find a show and personalities that come together so authentically and bring joy and wow to an audience, you go big with your commitment to it,” said Brett Weitz, General Manager, TBS, TNT and truTV. “Viewers turned in week after week to see both what amazing acts our contestants could perform and what our judges reactions would be. We are committed to bringing this type of television to our fans for years to come.”

“DJ Khaled is a larger than life personality, so of course Khaled was our only option to go even bigger this season,” said Corie Henson, EVP and head of unscripted programming for TBS, TNT and truTV. “His energy is absolutely infectious and authentic. These contestants are the very best at what they do, and no one understands that kind of passion better than Khaled.”

Khaled has a long list of multiplatinum and gold certifications, including the sextuple-platinum Billboard Hot 100 #1 “I’m The One” featuring Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper, & Lil Wayne, quadruple-platinum “Wild Thoughts” featuring Rihanna & Bryson Tiller, and double-platinum “No Brainer” featuring Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper, & Quavo. The latter propelled his 2019 album, “Father of Asahd” to the top of the charts. It earned platinum certification, became his third consecutive Top 2 debut on the Billboard Top 200 and emerged as the “#1 Most-Streamed Record” upon release. To date, he has moved 20 million singles and 6 million albums in addition to gathering 4 billion-plus streams.

Additionally, he played Manny alongside Will Smith and Martin Lawrence in the #1 box office hit Bad Boys for Life. He shared in a Grammy award for “Higher” performed at the 62nd Grammys during a tribute to rapper Nipsey Hustle.

Go-Big Show is produced by Propagate and Matador Content, a Boat Rocker Company. The series is executive produced by Todd Lubin of Matador Content and Jay Peterson of Boat Rocker Studios, Unscripted, along with Propagate’s Howard T. Owens, Ben Silverman, and Gregory Lipstone, showrunner Conrad Green, Kreischer, Dawson and Khaled.