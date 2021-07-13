‘Global Citizen Live’ Announced: Massive 24-Hour Worldwide Broadcast With J.Lo, Lorde, Metallica, Billie Eilish, The Weeknd, BTS And More

Global Citizen, the international advocacy organization behind this spring’s massive Vax Live event at L.A.’s Sofi Stadium, on Tuesday announced Global Citizen Live, a 24-hour live broadcast with events and performances filmed across six continents to unite the world to defend the planet and defeat poverty.

Artists and entertainers participating include Adam Lambert, Alessia Cara, Andrea Bocelli, Angélique Kidjo, Billie Eilish, BTS, Burna Boy, Camila Cabello, Christine and the Queens, Coldplay, Davido, Demi Lovato, DJ Snake, Doja Cat, Duran Duran, Ed Sheeran, Femi Kuti, Green Day, H.E.R., Hugh Jackman & Deborra-lee Furness, Jennifer Lopez, Keith Urban, Lang Lang, Lizzo, Lorde, Metallica, Rag’n’Bone Man, Ricky Martin, Shawn Mendes, The Lumineers, The Weeknd, Tiwa Savage, Usher and more to be announced.

With performances in Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, North and South America, Global Citizen Live will take place on Saturday, September 25, 2021. Like Vax Live, the new event will air across multiple channels, including ABC, ABC News Live, BBC, FX, iHeartRadio, Hulu, YouTube, Twitter and more. Global Citizen Live is part of an ongoing effort to defend the planet and defeat poverty, powered by citizens around the world who are taking action together with governments, corporations and philanthropists to make change. The spring Vax Live event raised more than $300 million.

The 24-hour live broadcast event in September will feature artists, activists, and world leaders taking the stage at iconic locations across the globe including in Central Park in New York City and the Champ de Mars in Paris as well as in London, Los Angeles, Lagos, Rio de Janeiro, Seoul and Sydney. Additional locations and location-specific details will be announced in August.

“COVID-19 has drastically reversed the progress toward achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals pushing upwards of 160 million people back into extreme poverty,” said Hugh Evans, CEO, Global Citizen. “There are now more than 40 million people on the brink of famine. Progress on climate change has halted, as the majority of the Fortune 500 fail to set science-based carbon reduction targets. We must rectify the damage done and hold world leaders and businesses accountable for ensuring that the entire world recovers from this pandemic together. ‘Equitable recovery’ is not an act of charity – it is the only way we can ensure a fighting chance at achieving a sustainable world free from extreme poverty.”

The Weeknd added the following: “It is very important to me to be a part of this historic event to spread awareness and encourage action toward helping the people of Ethiopia during this devastating humanitarian crisis they are faced with. It’ll be an honor to perform and help bring support to these citizens who are suffering so severely.”

The Global Citizen Live campaign is also supported by leaders across the globe including European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Prime Minister of Italy and G20 Chair Mario Draghi, President of France Emmanuel Macron, President of Chile Sebastián Piñera, President of Argentina Alberto Fernández, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Prime Minister of Norway Erna Solberg, Prime Minister of Croatia Andrej Plenković, Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sánchez, Prime Minister of Belgium Alexander De Croo, Prime Minister of Fiji Frank Bainimarama, Foreign Minister of Nigeria Geoffrey Onyeama, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as well as United Nation Deputy Secretary General Amina Mohammed, COP President Designate Alok Sharma and the 8th Secretary General of the United Nations Ban Ki-moon.

“Some seem to think that the current crisis is merely an interlude, that the vaccine will take things back to how they were. That is, I believe, a historical mistake,” said France’s Macron.”Our growth trajectories have generated highly inflammable inequalities within our very societies, consumed the planet’s natural capital and exacerbated pre-existing geopolitical tensions. Our answer must be a collective one towards new models. I thank Global Citizens for organizng this major event in Paris, from where I hope the entire world will hear this message: let’s act together to build a fairer and safer world!”

Co-chairs of the campaign include: Chuck Robbins, Chairman and CEO of Cisco; Jane Fraser, CEO of Citi; James Quincey, Chairman and CEO of The Coca-Cola Company; Ed Bastian, CEO of Delta Air Lines; Lorraine Twohill, CMO of Google; Michael Rapino, CEO of Live Nation; Marc Pritchard, CBO of P&G; Hans Vestberg, CEO of Verizon; Mindy Grossman, CEO of WW International. They will lead their respective sectors to step up in-kind and value chain support and investment toward Global Citizen Live’s policy outcomes.

For more information about Global Citizen Live, visit http://www.globalcitizen.org.