‘Glee’ Cast Members Kevin McHale, Heather Morris And More Remember Naya Rivera A Year After Her Death

Naya Rivera’s Glee castmates aren’t done celebrating her life.

Chord Overstreet posted two selfies to his Instagram on Saturday with Glee alum Kevin McHale, Heather Morris, Jenna Ushkowitz, Brittany Parks, Michael Hitchcock, and Matt Hodgson among others.

In the heartwarming caption, Overstreet wrote, “Missed this crew so much! So good to be back and get to see all you wonderful people!”

Three days ago, Heather Morris, Jenna Ushkowitz, Kevin McHale, Matthew Morrison and Chris Colfer all posted personal online memories of Rivera. The outpouring came on the one-year anniversary of Rivera’s drowning death in Lake Piru in California.

Heather Morris, who played love interest Brittany Pierce on the show to Rivera’s Santana Lopez, shared a series of photos and videos. One showed a tattoo that read “tomorrow is not promised.”

“It hasn’t gotten easier to write a caption,” Morris wrote on Instagram. “You are the brightest star in my eyes Naya Rivera. I’m so grateful GOD LAYED [sic] A HAND and brought us together as best friends, mom friends, scene partners, and everything in between. Your legacy lives on in kindness and being ‘that sassy queen’ in my eyes. I love you forever bebe girl.”

Kevin McHale kept his tribute short and sweet, writing “I miss you. Every single day.”

Jenna Ushkowitz, who played Tina Cohen-Chang, wrote, “Always a light, always with us. MY heart is with you and your family today. Love you Nougs.”

Chris Colfer opted for a wordless remembrance posting a black and white portrait of the late actress and a heart emoji as the caption.