‘Glee’ Cast Remembers Naya Rivera On The One-Year Anniversary Of Her Death

Naya Rivera may be gone, but she’s certainly not forgotten by her old castmates on Glee.

Heather Morris, Jenna Ushkowitz, Kevin McHale, Matthew Morrison and Chris Colfer all posted warm online memories today of the kind girl they knew. The outpouring comes on the one-year anniversary of Rivera’s drowning death in Lake Piru in California.

In that incident, Rivera and her son, Josey Hollis Dorsey, then 4, had been enjoying a day on the lake when both went swimming. The boy was later found alone on the boat, wearing a life jacket.

Earlier today, Rivera’s immediate family sat down with ABC-TV for a Good Morning America remembrance of the actress.

The cast members of Glee shared photos and videos of Rivera in their tributes.

Heather Morris, who played love interest Brittany Pierce on the show to Rivera’s Santana Lopez, shared a series of photos and videos. One showed a tattoo that read “tomorrow is not promised.”

“It hasn’t gotten easier to write a caption,” Morris wrote on Instagram. “You are the brightest star in my eyes Naya Rivera. I’m so grateful GOD LAYED A HAND and brought us together as best friends, mom friends, scene partners, and everything in between. Your legacy lives on in kindness and being ‘that sassy queen’ in my eyes. I love you forever bebe girl.”

Jenna Ushkowitz, aka Tina Cohen-Chang on the series, posted an Instagram photo of Rivera on Glee.

“Always a light, always with us,” she wrote. “My heart is with you and your family today. ♥️ love you Nougs.

Kevin McHale was short and sweet. “I miss you. Every single day,”he wrote

Meanwhile, Matthew Morrison and Chris Colfer shared photos of Rivera. Both opted for a simple herat emoji as their caption.