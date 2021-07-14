Siskel & Ebert Narrative Podcast Series Set At Spotify From Brian Raftery & The Ringer

EXCLUSIVE: Gene Siskel and Roger Ebert are to be the subject of a narrative documentary podcast series for Spotify.

The audio service is launching Gene & Roger from Bill Simmon’s The Ringer and host Brian Raftery. The series will document their rise with a focus on the cultural footprint they left behind.

The pair, known for their Thumps Up, Thumbs Down reviews will chronicle their lives and careers and feature never-before-heard commentary and sound bites from Siskel and Ebert and those closest to them. Ebert died in 2013 and Siskel died in 1999.

Guests will include Siskel’s widow Marlene Iglitzen, Ebert’s widow Chaz Ebert, Quentin Tarantino, Tom Shales, Justin Lin, Carrie Rickey, Thea Flaum, Nancy De Los Santos, Ray Solley, Ramin Bahrani, Carie Lovstad, Jesse Beaton, Richard Roeper, Erik Rydholm and David Price.

The eight-episode series, which will launch on July 20, is produced by Noah Malale and Bobby Wagner.

Raftery has written for Wired, GQ, Rolling Stone, Esquire, and New York magazine and is the author of Best. Movie. Year. Ever.

You can listen to a trailer below.