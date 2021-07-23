‘Gangs Of London’: Sky/AMC Series Pauses Production After Crew Member Tests Positive For Covid

Gangs Of London has become the latest major UK production to fall victim to a third wave of coronavirus.

Filming on Season 2 of Sky and AMC’s gangland drama has been halted for 10 days after a crew member tested positive for Covid on Thursday. Deadline previously revealed that Bridgerton and The House Of The Dragon have also had to shutter British shoots in recent days.

A Sky spokeswoman said: “Throughout this time, the safety of our colleagues and customers remains our number one priority. Gangs of London S2 production has temporarily been suspended with cast and crew now self-isolating. We will return to production as soon as it is safe to do so.”

Produced by Pulse Films and Sister, cast and crew are tested twice weekly. Production got underway on the show in June, with returning cast including Ṣọpẹ Dìrísù, Michelle Fairley, Brian Vernel, Pippa Bennett-Warner, Lucian Msamati, Paapa Essiedu, Valene Kane, Orli Shuka, Asif Raza, and Narges Rashid.

