‘Game Of Thrones’: More Animated Spinoffs Eyed By HBO Max

HBO Max is exploring multiple Game of Thrones animated spinoffs, sources confirm to Deadline.

As first reported by THR, one of the potential projects could to be set in Yi Ti, or The Golden Empire of Yi Ti, a region never seen in the original series, located far east of the continent of Essos, near the eastern limits of the known world. Inspired by Imperial China, Yi Ti is considered one of the oldest and most advanced societies in creator George R.R. Martin’s fantasy world.

This is believed to be one of at least three GoT animated series ideas that are being bounced around at HBO Max. HBO/HBO Max would not confirm or comment.

As we previously reported, live-action projects in the works at HBO that are set within Martin’s fictional world include 9 Voyages aka Sea Snake and 10,000 Ships, along with a potential adaptation of Martin’s Tales of Dunk & Egg novellas, which also is being mulled at HBO.

Word of the new projects follows comments made to Deadline earlier this year by HBO and HBO Max Chief Content Officer Casey Bloys, about possible new areas to develop for potential series.

Watch on Deadline

“We are talking about other areas that make sense as well. George R.R. Martin’s world is so big and what’s interesting about it, not only is it big but he’s got a lot of road maps in terms of history,” Bloys told Deadline. “So, one of the great things about House of the Dragon is that’s an established history that leads you to Game of Thrones the show, and there is a lot of little branches. There is a lot of opportunities and stories to tell.”