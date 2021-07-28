‘From’: Shaun Majumder, Avery Konrad, Ricky He Among 7 Cast In Epix Horror Series

EXCLUSIVE: Epix has rounded out the series regular cast for From, its upcoming contemporary sci-fi horror series. Shaun Majumder (Race Against The Tide), Avery Konrad (Sacred Lies), Hannah Cheramy (Van Helsing), Simon Webster (When Hope Calls), Ricky He (The Good Doctor), Chloe Van Landschoot (Skin) and Pegah Ghafoori (Hello Au Revoir) join Eion Bailey, Harold Perrineau and Catalina Sandino Moreno in the series created by John Griffin (Crater). From is produced by Midnight Radio — the producing team of Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec, Jeff Pinkner and Scott Rosenberg — as well as Joe & Anthony Russo’s AGBO. Production is currently underway in Halifax, NS, with an eye towards a 2022 premiere.

(L-R) Simon Webster, Pegah Ghafoori Chloe Van Landschoot Courtesy of Stephanie Webster/Lindsey Macdonald/Megan Vincent

From unravels the mystery of a nightmarish town in Middle America that traps all those who enter. As the unwilling residents fight to keep a sense of normalcy and search for a way out, they also must survive the threats of the surrounding forest – including the terrifying creatures that come out when the sun goes down.

Cheramy portrays Julie, the daughter of Jim (Bailey) and Tabitha Matthews (Sandino Moreno). She’s in the throes of adolescence, still reeling from a family tragedy and now stuck in this terrifying new town – though, unexpectedly, her arrival here may be the best thing that’s ever happened to her.

Webster plays Ethan, the younger brother of Julie Matthews (Cheramy), and the son of Jim and Tabitha. Ethan is routinely taunted by his big sister, who takes his gentle spirit for weakness. After a car crash leaves his family stuck in town, a gravely injured Ethan begins to feel changed by his surroundings.

He is Kenny, Sheriff Boyd’s deputy, a first-generation immigrant trapped in this town with his parents. With his dad suffering from dementia and Kenny routinely getting called upon to help Boyd deal with some fresh catastrophe, Kenny is doing his best to rise to the occasion.

Van Landschoot portrays Kristi, who was trapped in town during her 3rd year of med school and has assumed the role of town medic. She’s frequently called upon to handle problems that would rattle the nerves of the most veteran doctor.

Majumder plays Father Khatri cares for the spirits of the townsfolk. He’s strong, compassionate, and believes there are more important matters than just surviving this town — people must remember what they are surviving for. There is also more to Father Khatri than first meets the eye.

Ghafoori is Fatima, a resident of Colony House and an Iranian immigrant to the US. Even here in this town she focuses on the good, like the fact that she never would have met Ellis, the love of her life, if not for this terrible place.

Konrad plays Sara, a true wildcard among the town’s residents: some think her mind was simply fractured by the nightmare of the town; others wonder if, in her madness, Sara is closer to the secrets of this place than anyone else.

From is executive produced by John Griffin and Jack Bender, as well as Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec, Jeff Pinkner & Scott Rosenberg for Midnight Radio, and Anthony and Joe Russo and Mike Larocca for AGBO. Midnight Radio’s Adrienne Erickson will serve as co-executive producer. From is a co-production between Epix Studios and MGM International Television Productions.

Majumber, who currently hosts Race Against the Tide for CBC, is repped by Noble, Caplan Abrams in Toronto, Innovative Artists and Hess Entertainment. Konrad, whose credits include Facebook Watch’s Sacred Lies: The Singing Bones and Apple TV film Broil, is repped by KC Talent. Cheramy is repped by Bridget Drynan/The Characters Agency. Webster is repped by Vanderwerff Talent and Thruline Entertainment. He is repped by Lucas Talent, Velocity Entertainment Partners and Jackoway Austen Tyerman. Van Landschoot is repped by Nick Saites/Oscars Abrams Zimel + Associates. Ghafoori is repped by Daniel Abrams/OAZ.