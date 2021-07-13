Blast From the Past: ‘Friends’ & ‘In Treatment’ Score Emmy Noms For New Installments Years After Finales

Friends and In Treatment got another pass at Emmy glory as the respective reunion scored four nominations and reboot got one.

Tuesday’s nominations announcement could be titled “The One Where ‘Friends’ Snags More Emmy Noms,” as HBO Max’s reunion special received four noms for categories including Outstanding Variety Special (pre-recorded). Friends: The Reunion brought together original cast members and featured guest stars Lady Gaga, James Corden and more.

Friends is far from new to the Emmys. The series received its first nine nominations in 1995. Michael Lembeck took home the series’ first Emmy win for Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series in 1996. Lisa Kudrow, Jennifer Anniston, Christina Applegate, Bruce Willis won Emmys for their time on the series. Friends won Outstanding Comedy Series in 2002.

The reunion also marked Courteney Cox’s first Emmy nomination. Nearly 20 years after the series’ finaleThe Friends actress received a nom as one of the reunion’s executive producer, an honor she shared with original creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane and fellow cast members Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt Leblanc, David Schwimmer and Matthew Perry.

More than a decade since its Season 3 finale, HBO’s In Treatment drew in some Emmys attention for its Season 4 star Uzo Aduba who takes on Dr. Brooke Taylor, a therapist who helps her clients work out their issues while dealing with her own addictions and traumas.

The therapy drama last received Emmy nominations in 2009 in the Outstanding Drama Actor and Supporting Drama Actress categories for Gabriel Byrne, and Hope Davis and Diane Wiest. In 2008, In Treatment walked away from the 60th Primetime Emmy Awards with prizes for Wiest and Glynn Turman in the Outstanding Supporting Drama Actress and Drama Guest Actor, respectively.

Depending on where the odds fall on Sunday, September 19, the Reboot & Reunion road can be a winning formula for HBO and other networks. From a nominations standpoint, an update on well-performing series seems to prove successful – for HBO and HBO Max, at least.

The 73rd annual Primetime Emmy Awards will air Sunday, September 19, on CBS and Paramount+. Cedric the Entertainer will serve as host.

