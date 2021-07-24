Friday Ratings: Aside From The Olympics, It’s All About WWE Wrestling

Going up against super-tough competition in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, the Fox WWE Friday Night SmackDown still managed to score a solid demo medal on Friday.

The ongoing call-outs between returning wrestling warrior John Cena and superstar Roman Reigns continued, highlighting the two-hour program, which was a split broadcast, coming in from the Rolling Loud festival in Miami.

The Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony was dominant for NBC on Friday with a 2.3 in demos, but is preliminarily listed with a 10.4 total audience, which is way, way down from 2016 in Rio. Blame it on Rio and the cannibalization of streaming and the pandemic.

Elsewhere, the third season finale of Charmed pulled down an 0.1, pulling along Dynasty for an 0.1, a good night on The CW.

At CBS, Secret Celebrity Renovation had an 0.2, as NBA all-star Chris Paul surprised his granny with a remodel. The trailing Love Island was at an 0.3 on the night, as Olivia’s feelings for Will drove a wedge into her relationship with Javonny.

The rest of the night’s fare consisted of reruns.