Friday Ratings: Stanley Cup Finals, WWE SmackDown Top The Evening’s Demos

The police procedurals, newsmags and scripted series that usually provide the drama on a Friday night largely gave way to sports action before the July 4 holiday weekend.

The 2021 Stanley Cup Finals with the Tampa Bay Lightning and Montreal Canadians, and the WWE Friday Night SmackDown tied for the night’s demo crown. Both came in with an 0.4, with hockey gaining a slight edge in audience size, bringing in 1.98 million versus wrestling’s 1.74 in the early ratings.

ABC’s 911 reality series Emergency Call scored an 0.3 in demos, but the show came in with 2.62 million to top the sports draw, although that total represented drop from last week for it.

The CW’s Dynasty provided the only other new programming, scoring an 0.0 in demos.

The rest of the evening’s fare consisted of repeats.