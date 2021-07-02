Fremantle Acquires 12 NENT Studios Production Outfits In The Nordics

Fremantle has acquired 12 NENT Studios production labels in the Nordics for an undisclosed sum.

In a deal announced on Friday, Fremantle has agreed to take control of Strong Productions (Denmark); Grillifilms, Moskito Television, and Production House (Finland); Monster, Novemberfilm, One Big Happy Family, Playroom, Rakett, and Strix TV (Norway); Baluba and Strix Television (Sweden).

The companies produce across all genres of television and are known for shows such as Strix’s The Farm, which has been adapted in 50 different territories.

They will beef up Fremantle’s existing presence in the Nordics, where it has backed companies including Miso Films, which makes The Investigation and The Rain.

Fremantle CEO Jennifer Mullin said” “This is an exciting opportunity both to grow our presence in the Nordics and embrace a wealth of exceptional new talent into the Fremantle family.

“Nordic IP is hugely successful internationally, and with our ability to amplify distribution on a global level, I am confident we will be able to take the great content produced by these labels to an even wider audience.”

NENT Group has been disposing of its production assets in recent months, including selling NENT Studios UK to All3Media last month. The company is focusing its efforts on streamer Viaplay.