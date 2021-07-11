Kelsey Grammer On ‘Frasier’ Revival: “Life Takes Him In Another Direction”

The last time we saw Dr. Frasier Crane, he was landing at a Chicago airport in the series finale of NBC’s Frasier. As we await the Paramount Plus revival of the Emmy-laden sitcom, its once and future star gave a few hints about the upcoming series that follows the man Kelsey Grammer calls “the George Bailey of Television.”

In an interview on WNBC New York, Grammer offered some detail-challenged clues on what viewers can expect from the revival. He said the character, who moved from Boston to Seattle for the original series, will end up in another new place. “He thinks he’s gonna go off and do one thing, and sure enough, his life takes him in another direction,” Grammer said of the character he played for 20 consecutive TV seasons. “And he ends up rich beyond his dreams.”

Watch the interview below.

John Mahoney, who played Frasier’s dad, died in 2018, but what about Frasier‘s surviving co-stars David Hyde Pierce, Jane Leeves and Peri Gilpin? Grammer told WNBC that he has “reached out to everybody,” but so far, none has signed on. As for the absence of Mahoney’s Martin Crane, who appeared in of Frasier’s 263 episodes, Grammer said, “We intend to deal with that some in the first episode.”

Airing from 1993-2004 on NBC the Cheers spinoff that won the Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Series in each of its first five seasons and finished its run with 37 Emmy Awards overall, include four for Grammer’s lead role. It was an out-of the-box hit, airing as the lead-out to Seinfeld in the season that sitcom caught fire and finish No. 1 among all primetime shows. Frasier would finish in the year-end top 20 in each of its first nine seasons, including four in the top 10.

The new incarnation of Frasier comes from writers Chris Harris (How I Met Your Mother) and Joe Cristalli (Life In Pieces), who will exec produce with Grammer, Tom Russo and Jordan McMahon. The series will be produced by CBS Studios in association with Grammnet Productions.