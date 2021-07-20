Frank Grillo To Star In Action Pic ‘Hounds Of War’ For Electric Entertainment, Malta Shoot Slated For Late 2021

EXCLUSIVE: Captain America and The Purge star Frank Grillo is set to star in action movie Hounds Of War for Dean Devlin’s Electric Entertainment (Independence Day: Resurgence), which will sell the movie internationally.

The movie will follow a group of mercenaries who take on jobs that are considered impossible. After a mission goes wrong due to a shocking betrayal, only one of them is left alive to avenge his fallen brothers.

Filming is due to begin later this year on location in Malta. Lowell Dean (Wolf Cop) will direct from Jean Pierre Magro’s (Blood On The Crown) script.

Pic is a co-production between Trilight Entertainment’s Shayne Putzlocher and Jaggurnaught’s Jean Pierre Magro, Pedja Miletic and Aaron Briffa. It is also produced and co-financed by Sara Shaak of Anamorphic Media. Executive producers are Frank Grillo, Nika Finch and Polina Pushkareva.

The deal was negotiated by Nolan Pielak, Senior Vice President, International Distribution of Electric Entertainment, and Shayne Putzlocher, producer of the film.

Pielak commented: “Frank Grillo has become an international superstar, and with the continuous appetite for commercial action features, a project like Hounds of War will be highly sought-after in territories worldwide.”

Putzlocher added: “I can speak for the whole team and say we are absolutely thrilled to have Frank as the star of our film. His commitment to the script and his superior experience in the action genre are going to give audiences a real treat.”