Francesca Noel Joins Indie Drama ‘Pools’

EXCLUSIVE: Francesca Noel has joined the cast of the indie feature Pools. She joins Odessa A’zion, Michael Vlamis, Tyler Alvarez and Ariel Winter.

Written and directed by Sam Hates, Pools follows Kennedy (A’zion), who is stuck at summer school after flunking her sophomore year of college. Amidst a heat wave, she rallies a ragtag crew for a pool-hopping adventure through the wealthy estates of Lake Forest, on the north shore of Chicago. But as the secrets spill, a wild night of fun becomes a cathartic journey of self-discovery.

Noel will play the role of Shane, a girl hungry for life as she is naive. She’s a quintessential picture of youth 0 new to the world and ready to dive headlong into it.

Pools’ producers are Adonis Tountas, Jack Heston, Mike Ware and Seth Savoy.

Noel made her lead premiere in the title role of Juliet in Romeo & Juliet R#J, which premiered at Sundance and SXSW 2021. She can currently be seen on Amazon Prime in a supporting role in the feature film Selah and the Spades directed by Tayarisha Poe.

She is repped by Buchwald, D2 Management and Schreck Rose Dapello.