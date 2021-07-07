Fox Names Coca-Cola Executive Brian Nick Chief Communications Officer

Fox Corp. has named Brian Nick Executive VP and Chief Communications Officer. He’ll be based in Los Angeles and report to chairman-CEO Lachlan Murdoch.

Nick joins Fox from Coca-Cola Consolidated, where he leads all internal and external communications. He previously led crisis communications and national media relations for Walmart, served as communications director for the National Republican Senatorial Committee, and chief of staff to former U. S. Senator Elizabeth Dole. He begins his new role with Fox at the end of July.

“We’re excited to welcome Brian to the Fox team,” said Murdoch. “He’s a seasoned communicator who brings a wealth of experience from leadership roles in government and corporate America.”

“I’m honored to join a company with such a rich history and an exciting future,” said Nick. “Fox is a unique and powerful voice in the marketplace with a compelling story to tell and I look forward to being a part of that.”

Nick will take the role last formally held by Hope Hicks, who was counselor to former President Trump and served as Fox’s chief communications officer until February 2020. Megan Klein, senior vice president, communications has been acting as interim chief of communications.

Fox brands include Fox News Media, Fox Sports, Fox Entertainment and Fox Television stations.