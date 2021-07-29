Focus Greenlights ‘Spoiler Alert’; ‘Fleabag’s Ben Aldridge Joins Jim Parsons In Adaptation Of Michael Ausiello Memoir

Focus Features has greenlighted Spoiler Alert, its film adaptation of the bestselling memoir by Michael Ausiello, setting Fleabag‘s Ben Aldridge to star opposite Jim Parsons.

In the tragicomic love story, Parsons will portray Ausiello, with Aldridge playing his partner Kit.

Ausiello’s memoir Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies was published by Atria Books in 2017. In it, he unpacks the emotional maelstrom into which his relationship was plunged, in the 11 months that took Kit from his diagnosis with terminal cancer to his passing. Interwoven in the narrative are glimpses of the roller-coaster ride that was the couple’s 14-year romance.

Michael Showalter (The Big Sick) is directing, from a script by David Marshall Grant, Dan Savage and Ausiello, as we told you first.

Showalter is producing the film with Jordana Mollick under their Semi-Formal Productions banner. Parsons is also producing with Todd Spiewak and Alison Mo Massey under their That’s Wonderful Productions banner.

Ausiello, who serves as President and Editorial Director of Deadline’s PMC sister site, TVLine, will serve as exec producer.

Production on Spoiler Alert kicks off this fall in New York City; Focus Features’ President of Production and Acquisitions, Kiska Higgs made the announcement on Thursday.

“The moment I finished Michael Ausiello’s incredible book, I knew Focus needed to make this film,” said Higgs. “We fell head over heels in love with Michael and Kit, and their classic New York romance, and we can’t wait to see what Jim and Ben breathe into the roles. With Showalter’s vision for the story’s heart and humor, we hope not only to do justice to Michael and Kit’s story but also to inspire the audience to love them as much as we do.”

Aldridge is represented by UTA, Anonymous Content, Hamilton Hodell, and Peikoff Mahan. Semi-Formal is repped by UTA, Artists First and Goodman Genow. That’s Wonderful Productions is with CAA, Principal and Gang Tyre Ramer & Brown. Ausiello with Anonymous Content.