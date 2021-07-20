‘Flying Over Sunset’ Delays Broadway Performances By A Week

Lincoln Center Theater’s Flying Over Sunset will begin performances on Broadway a week later than previously announced, with previews at the Vivian Beaumont Theater now set to start Thursday, Nov. 11, with an official opening on Monday, Dec. 13.

The new dates, which producers attributed to scheduling conflicts, moves the premiere back a week from its previously announced Nov. 4 start.

Starring Harry Hadden-Paton, Carmen Cusack and Tony Yazbeck, the 1950s-set musical about three real-life celebrities experimenting with LSD features a book and direction by James Lapine, music by Tom Kitt and lyrics by Michael Korie. The work of fiction was inspired by the lives of writer Aldous Huxley (Hadden-Paton), playwright, diplomat, and congresswoman Clare Boothe Luce (Cusack) and movie star Cary Grant (Yazbeck). As the production describes, “At a crossroads in their lives the three come together, and under the influence of the drug, take a trip and confront the mysteries of their lives and their world.”

The musical originally was scheduled to open last season but was delayed by the Covid pandemic shutdown.