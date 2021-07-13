‘Flight Attendant’ Star & EP Kaley Cuoco On Breaking Through At The Emmy Noms, Teases Iceland-Set Season 2

For Kaley Cuoco, today was definitely a happy landing.

After starring in 279 episodes of The Big Bang Theory, the actress finally received a huge kiss and a hug from the Television Academy with her first two career Emmy nominations for Flight Attendant in the Comedy Series and Lead Actress Comedy Series categories. Cuoco produces the HBO Max series under her Yes, Norman label with Greg Berlanti and Warner Bros. Television.

“I can’t believe how long I’ve been doing this in this business, and it’s never been for this,” beamed Cuoco, “It’s so surreal and I’m so grateful.”

In total Flight Attendant counted nine Emmy nominations today, including Rosie Perez earning a Supporting Actress Comedy Series nod (her fourth career Emmy nom), Comedy Series Directing, Comedy Series Writing, Comedy Series Casting, Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series, Production Design for a Contemporary Program (Hour or More) and Original Main Title Music.

Season 2 of Flight Attendant begins shooting in September and most of the scripts are complete. One international location which might occur for the show is Iceland, Cuoco tells us. However, that’s contingent on the flexibility of travel in the current Covid environment.

When season one ended, Cuoco’s flight attendant Cassie Bowden learns her co-worker is a CIA agent, and that they’re interested in her after she fends off a number of foreign spies.

“She is an asset, she’s not a magical CIA agent,” explains Cuoco about Cassie’s spy life in season 2, “She’s trying to keep secrets and she’s terrible at it.”

“She’s street smart and quirky, but it’s a small side gig next to her normal life, and she has to keep being reminded of that as well,” adds the actress.

Cuoco further expounds on season 2, “Cassie is trying to live a sober life, and also trying to be the fun Cassie. She thinks she’s not enjoyable when she’s not drunk. She thinks that’s who she is. So to take that away from her; to try and live a normal existence, she’s gonna learn really fast that it’s not going to work for her. She also looks at life in black and white. She thinks she’s sober now, and so here comes her perfect life, and it is not going to turn out that way for her at all. There’s so much temptation around; she moves to L.A. to Santa Monica and has a sober boyfriend.”

Throughout this year, Flight Attendant has burned a trail on the awards scene with Cuoco notching multiple noms from the SAG Awards (Female Actor in a Comedy Series, as well as Ensemble in a Comedy Series), Critics Choice Awards (Actress in a Comedy Series, as well as Best Comedy Series), and the Golden Globes (Actress in a TV Series – Musical or Comedy, as well as TV Series – Musical or Comedy). She was also nominated for a Producers Guild Award (Producer of Episodic TV, Comedy).

The series won DGA for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in a Comedy Series for Susanna Fogel’s work. In addition, Flight Attendant has landed noms at the Writers Guild Awards (New Series), Art Directors Guild Awards (Single-Camera TV Series), and the Motion Picture Sound Editors Golden Reel Awards (Sound Editing, Episodic Short Form, Dialogue and ADR), among others.

Talking about how Flight Attendant resonated with HBO Max viewers during the pandemic, Cuoco adds, “We premiered over Thanksgiving. People were home. People might have been a little drunk. People might have been on the couch and it was eight episodes of complete escapism. We were one of the shows that didn’t add the pandemic into our season, and it was a way for people to escape. It felt like people were back in the ’60s, flying again. People were like ‘This is fun. It’s a ride.’ It had a lot of laughs and lot of drama. It was pure entertainment. That’s what we wanna do: We want to entertain you and take you out of your life for a couple of hours.”