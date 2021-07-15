Finn Wittrock, Chiara Aurelia, Connie Britton, Scoot McNairy & Others Round Out Cast Of Netflix’s ‘Luckiest Girl Alive’

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix’s adaptation of Jessica Knoll’s novel Luckiest Girl Alive starring Mila Kunis has rounded out its cast, adding Finn Wittrock, Scoot McNairy, Chiara Aurelia, Thomas Barbusca, Justine Lupe, Dalmar Abuzeid, Alex Barone, Carson MacCormac Jennifer Beals and Connie Britton.

Mike Barker is directing the pic, with Bruna Papandrea and Jeanne Snow for Made Up Stories producing along with Erik Feig and Lucy Kitada for Picturestart and Kunis for Orchard Farm Productions

Knoll will exec produce as will Lisa Sterbakov for Orchard Farm Productions, Shayne Fiske Goldner for Picturestart; Steve Hutensky for Made Up Stories and Barker. Julia Hammer will co-produce for Picturestart.

The film centers on Ani FaNelli, a sharp-tongued New Yorker who appears to have it all: a sought-after position at a glossy magazine, a killer wardrobe, and a dream Nantucket wedding on the horizon. But when the director of a crime documentary invites her to tell her side of the shocking incident that took place when she was a teenager at the prestigious Brentley School, Ani is forced to confront a dark truth that threatens to unravel her meticulously crafted life. Who each person will be unknown at the time though insiders add Aurelia will play the younger version of Kunis.

