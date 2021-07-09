Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

‘Petrov’s Flu’ Director Kirill Serebrennikov Talks Travel Ban, Next Movie & Why He’s Backing Paul Verhoeven For The Palme d’Or – Cannes

Got A Tip? Tip Us

FilmSharks Sells Spooky Comedy ‘Ghosting Gloria’ To U.S. & Spain, Inks Japan Deal On Erotic Thriller ‘Bandit Love’ – Cannes

Ghosting Gloria FilmSharks

EXCLUSIVE: FilmSharks, the Buenos Aires-based sales agency, is busy on the ground here in Cannes and has inked a series of significant deals on key titles from its slate.

Ghosting Gloria (Muerto Con Gloria), a high-concept spooky comedy, has sold U.S. rights to Pantaya, the company run by Lionsgate and Cinelatino. The Spain-language film has also sold to Spain’s largest Telcom group, Movistar+, which took all digital rights. AV-Jet has taken Taiwanese rights.

FilmSharks has also entered discussions for various remakes on the pic including in the English-language. The film is set to have its world premiere at Fantasia next month. It follows Gloria, a 30-year-old single woman who has never had an orgasm. She finally finds her ideal lover, but the only caveat is that “he” does not inhabit the world of the living.

Separately, the company has sold Bandit Love to AT-Entertainment in Japan. The film is a slow-burn erotic thriller starring Renato Quattordio. It follows a 16-year-old boy who is in a sexual relationship with his 35-year-old teacher and escapes to a hideaway with her, only to discover he is in a trap.

Watch on Deadline

“The [Cannes] market has changed again and today’s buyers are more focused on quality storytelling cinema than before,” says FilmSharks CEO Guido Rud. “Now is not only about marketing highlights alone, or talent and director, now it’s about an innovative story well produced and narrated.”

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad