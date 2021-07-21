Janel Parrish & Jonathan Bennett Board Indie Horror Pic ‘The Bog’; Ashley Nicole Williams Joins ‘The Crusades’

EXCLUSIVE: Janel Parrish (Pretty Little Liars) and Jonathan Bennett (Mean Girls) have signed on to star in Myles Clohessy’s indie horror film, The Bog.

They join previously announced cast members Mark Ryder (Borgia), Timothy Murphy (Westworld) and Robert Clohessy (Blue Bloods) in the film, which goes into production in Ireland and Scotland in October.

Inspired by haunting true events, The Bog tells the story of two couples, led by a troubled Collette (Parrish), who intertwined through friendship, unknowing infidelity and a tragic family death, decide to take an epic hiking trip into the remote Scottish Highlands to get away from it all, reconnect and stay at one of the secluded ancient cottages that dot the area. What starts as the time of their lives—and a much-needed, doctor-requested couples retreat—quickly spirals out of control for the group of friends in the isolated, harrowing mountain territory. There, they find themselves terrorized by unknown locals and unbeknownst to them, are subjected to a thousand-year-old mystical hunting ritual.

Myles Clohessy wrote the script with Phil Harrell and Emma Harrell. Clohessy, Antony Ware, and Ramsey Heitmann are producing via their company Barefoot Kid Productions, alongside Mike Walsh of Philly Born Films. Pic is being financed by executive producers Steven Schrager and Thomas Grant of Ident Films. Four-time Emmy winning producer and sales agent Jared Safier of Safier Entertainment is handling worldwide sales.

Janel Parrish is perhaps best known for her turn as Mona Vanderwaal on Freeform’s Pretty Little Liars and and its sequel series, Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists. She’s known on the film side for portraying Margot in all three installments of beloved Netflix franchise, To All the Boys.

The actress has also appeared on the film side in Lee Toland Krieger’s indie Celeste & Jesse Forever and more. On the TV side, she’s also appeared in such series as Magnum P.I. and Heroes.

Jonathan Bennett is best known for his turn as Aaron Samuels, the love interest of Lindsay Lohan’s Cady, in classic teen comedy, Mean Girls. He’s also appeared in such films as Cheaper By the Dozen 2 and Submerged. Additional TV credits include Awkward. and Station 19.

Parrish is represented by ICM Partners, Authentic Talent and Literary Management, and attorney Gregg Gellman at Morris Yorn Barnes Levine Krintzman Rubenstein Kohner & Gellman. Bennett is repped by Joseph Le Talent Agency, Mosaic, Pinyan Branding, UTA, Innovative Artists, and attorneys Joel McKuin and Kimberly Lord at McKuin Frankel Whitehead.

Ashley Nicole Williams Lindsey Byrnes

EXCLUSIVE: Ashley Nicole Williams (Motherland: Fort Salem) has joined the cast of The Crusades, the upcoming film from writer/director Leo Milano.

She’ll appear alongside previously announced cast members Rudy Pankow (Outer Banks), Khalil Everage (Cobra Kai) and Indiana Massara (Hero Mode).

The Crusades is a dramatic comedy following three friends at an all-boys high school, as they try to survive one final weekend before merging with their rival school. It’s scripted by Milano, Jack Hussar and Shaun Early, who were inspired to write the pic, given their own experience attending an all-boys private high school.

Brent Madison is producing under his and Milano’s Bad Little Thing banner. Nicholas Turturro is exec producing, alongside his son, Nicholas Turturro III.

Pankow leads the cast as Leo Grecco, a charming and sometimes delusional dreamer who spends his life focused on things he can’t have, as we told you first. Everage plays unconventional jock, Sean, while Massara portrays Jess, the cold and cunning shot caller that is constantly disguised as a cute and wholesome girlfriend.

Williams joins as Ryan, the naive but eternally optimistic cheerleader, who has a bad habit of only seeing the best sides of the worst people.

The actress can currently be seen starring as Abigail Bellweather in the second season of Freeform’s supernatural drama series Motherland: Fort Salem, alongside Taylor Hickson, Jessica Sutton and others. She’s also appeared on the film side in projects such as Jourdan McClure’s Shepard and Azi Rahman’s upcoming Whisper.

Williams is repped by CESD Talent Agency and Zero Gravity Management.